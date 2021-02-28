Ctg Customs House to put 858 MT of imported onion at auction today

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 27: The third auction of 52 lots of goods at the Chattogram Customs House (CCH) will be held on Sunday It is the third auction of the current year at the Auction House here.

According to CCH sources, some 178 bidders are expected to participate in the auction.

Customs sources said the items included 858 tonnes of onion imported from Turkey at the end of 2020.

Following the fall in the prices of onion in the market, the importers did not take delivery of their cargo from the port.

Meanwhile, the local market has been flooded with onion, both imported and the local produce, from January this year.

More than five lakh metric tons of onion have been imported from Netherlands, Turkey, Myanmar, Egypt and China since October last year after a ban was imposed by India on onion export.

Besides, local produce has also been arriving in the market recently and with existing stock of imported onion from abroad, the prices have sharply fallen to Tk 10 per kg in Khatunganj and Chaktai, the wholesale markets of the country. Amidst such a situation, the Indian government had withdrawn the ban on onion export.





