GF faction forms convening committee

A faction of Gono Forum (GF) on Saturday formed the National Executive Committee of the party with Abu Sayeed as the convener and 15 leaders as the joint conveners excluding its founder Dr Kamal Hossain.

The committee was announced at a press conference held at the Jatiya Press Club.

At the press conference, the leaders and activists of the faction said that the party's sixth national council will be held on May 28-29. At the same time, it formed a 21-member steering committee to carry out the organizational activities till the next council.







