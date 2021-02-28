BD, India to enhance coop in security, border issues

Bangladesh and India, in the 'Home Secretary Level Talks' between the two countries, agreed to enhance the level of cooperation in security and border related issues and prevent smuggling of 'Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN)' and illegal export and imports of different products.

At the same time, after reviewing the entire gamut of security and border related cooperation, both sides agreed to work closely to fulfill the shared vision of the leadership of the two countries, according to a press release of Indian Ministry of Home Affairs.

The 19th 'Home Secretary Level Talks' between Bangladesh and India were held virtually on Saturday in the backdrop of 'Mujib Barsho' and 50 years of Bangladesh's Liberation War and establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla led the Indian delegation while Public Security Division Senior Secretary of the Home Ministry Mostafa Kamal Uddin led the Bangladesh delegation in the talks.

According to the release, Bangladesh and India put highest importance to their bilateral relations.

In the meeting, both the secretaries reiterated their commitments to further expand and strengthen mutual cooperation in security and border related issues. Both sides reaffirmed not to allow their countries territory to be used for any activity inimical to each other's interests.

Both sides discussed early completion of pending fencing along the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB) as agreed by the Prime Ministers of the two countries.

Both sides appreciated the cooperation between the two countries and actions taken to address the menace of terrorism and extremism in an effective manner. Effective functioning of Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP) to control illegal cross border activities was also appreciated, it said.

The holding of the inaugural Police Chiefs' Dialogue in January, 2021 implementing the decision taken at the Home Minister Level Talks (HMLT) held in August, 2019, was noted with appreciation, it added.

Bangladesh also appreciated Indian assistance provided in the field of training and capacity building for various security agencies.



