Polls to 29 more municipalities today

The fifth phase elections to 29 municipalities in different districts of the country will be held today (Sunday), using electronic voting machines (EVMs).

According to the Election Commission (EC), voting will start at 8:00am and continue until 4:00pm without any break.

The Election Commission (EC) has taken necessary steps for holding the municipal polls in a free, fair and peaceful manner, EC Secretary Md Humayun Kabir Khandaker told reporters on Saturday.

He said members of the law enforcement agencies have been deployed at the polling centres to ensure smooth polling.

The 29 municipalities are Haragach in Rangpur district, Charghat and Durgapur in Rajshahi, Nachole in Chapainawabganj, Joypurhat, Bogura, Kaliganj and Maheshpur in Jhenaidah, Keshabpur in Jashore, Bhola and Charfesson in Bhola, Madaripur and Shibchar in Madaripur, Nandail in Mymensingh, Jamalpur, Islampur and Madarganj in Jamalpur, Singair in Manikganj, Kaliganj in Gazipur, Bhairab in Kishoreganj, Habiganj, Brahmanbaria, Matlab and Shahrasti in Chandpur, Raipur in Lakshmipur, Mirsarai, Baraiyarhat, Raozan and Rangunia in Chattogram.

In these municipalities, 1,270 candidates are contesting in 291 general wards while 342 candidates in 98 reserved wards and 100 candidates for 29 mayoral posts. As many as 13,64175 voters will exercise their voting rights at 625 polling centres.

The first phase elections to 24 municipalities were held on December 28 and the second phase polls to 60 municipalities took place on January 16. The third phase polls to 64 municipalities were held on January 30 and the fourth phase elections to 56 municipalities took place on February 14.









