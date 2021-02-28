Mushtaq’s death: Protests rage on in city for 2nd day



Demonstrators carry placards at Shahbagh in Dhaka on Saturday during protests against the death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed in custody and call for the repeal of the Digital Security Act. Bangladesh Chhatra Federation brought out a procession on Dhaka University campus and Bangladesh Chhatra Odhikar Parishad formed a human chain in front of the National Press Club on the same demands on Saturday. photo : Observer

They wanted justice for Mushtaq and also demanded repeal of Digital Security Act.

The leaders and activists of the organisation brought out the protest procession in front of Dhaka University's TSC around 11am which paraded some important roads of Dhaka. Later, they again gathered at TSC and held a rally.

A number of organisations including Chhatra Union, Chhatra Front and Chhatra Federation held protest rally at Shahbagh intersection around 12:30pm on Saturday.

Al Quaderi Joy, central president of Samajtantrik Chhatra Front, said, "We are protesting the custodial death of writer Mushtaq. Police charged batton on our peaceful procession and detained seven. Some of the activists were also injured in the attack. We are demanding immediate release of the detained men."

Fifteen protesters of left-leaning student organizations were injured on Friday in city's Shahbagh when police charged baton on them while protesting against death of Mushtaq Ahmed in prison

Earlier around 11:30am, Chhatra Federation held a separate rally at the foot of Raju Bhashkorjo in TSC area. Later, they moved to Shahbagh area where they joined the left-leaning organisations.

Demonstrators demanded unconditional release of those picked up from the torch procession Friday, and withdrawal of "false" case against them. Otherwise, they said they will wage a tougher movement.

Meanwhile, Sramik-Krishak-Chhatra-Janata Oikya Parishad at Khulna brought out a protest rally at 11:30am in front of Khulna Deputy Commissioner's Office. The rally paraded different roads of the city. The protesters demand the authorities scrap the controversial Digital Security Act saying that the law has been used to stifle the people's freedom of speech.

Meanwhile, a two-member committee has been constituted by Gazipur district administration to investigate the custodial death of writer Mushtaq.

"As far as we know Mushtaq collapsed in a washroom of the prison on Thursday evening. Later, he was taken to Shaheed Tajuddin Medical College and Hospital, where he was declared dead," said Gazipur Deputy Commissioner SM Tariqul Islam.

"The two-member probe panel was formed on Friday night to investigate if there was any negligence during his treatment," he said, adding the committee has been asked to submit its report within two days.

