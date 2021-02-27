|
Recipe
|
Dil Afroz Sayda, a Culinary Chef, Assessor & founder of Sayda's Kitchen. She received "Gunijon Shonmanona" award as a culinary artiste from Bangladesh Cultural Forum.
Chicken Pot roast
Ingredients:
* Whole Chicken---1 piece
* Salt----as needed
* Black pepper---1 tsp
* Mustard---1 tsp
* Worcestershire sauce---1 tbsp
* Aromatic vegetable (carrot, onion, celery, etc)---250 gm
* Lemon juice--- 1 tsp
* Potato---4/5 pieces
* Small tomato---4/5 pieces
* Lemon leaf----4/5 pieces
* Parsley---- 4/5 pieces
* Butter--- 80 gm
* Flour---80 gm
Method:
1 Wash the chicken (with skin) and marinate it with pepper, mustard, Worcestershire sauce and salt.
2 Tie up the chicken's legs and tuck in the wings.
3 Put the chest side on a big saucepan and fry for a little bit.
4 Add mustard, pepper, Worcestershire sauce and salt and stir for a while.
5 Add aromatic vegetable and hot water.
6 Immerse the chicken in the water and cover the pan.
7 After it's done boiling, take the chicken out.
8 Add butter and flour to the remaining gravy and stir.
9 Place the chicken in a mold and add potato, small tomato, lemon leaf, parsley and put them in a griller.
10 After color has formed, take out the chicken.
Saffron Rice
Ingredients:
* Basmati rice---2 cups
* Saffron threads--- ¼ tsp
* Ginger----1 tsp
* Onion paste----¾ cup
* Salt---- as needed
* Butter ----2 tbsp.
* Stock (chicken) ---2 cup
Method:
1 Soak saffron in warm water.
2 Pour water in a pan and boil it. Add ginger, butter and salt.
3 Add basmati rice after boiling has finished.
4 After water's been reduced somewhat, add saffron water and decrease heat.
5 After rice has been boiled, serve as you wish.