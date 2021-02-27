Video
Published : Saturday, 27 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Dil Afroz Sayda

Dil Afroz Sayda, a Culinary Chef, Assessor & founder of Sayda's Kitchen. She received "Gunijon Shonmanona" award as a culinary artiste from Bangladesh Cultural Forum.



Chicken Pot roast
Ingredients:

*    Whole Chicken---1 piece
*   Salt----as needed
*    Black pepper---1 tsp
*    Mustard---1 tsp
*    Worcestershire sauce---1 tbsp
*    Aromatic vegetable (carrot, onion, celery, etc)---250 gm
*    Lemon juice--- 1 tsp
*    Potato---4/5 pieces
*    Small tomato---4/5 pieces
*    Lemon leaf----4/5 pieces
*    Parsley---- 4/5 pieces
*    Butter--- 80 gm
*    Flour---80 gm



Method:

1    Wash the chicken (with skin) and marinate it with pepper, mustard, Worcestershire sauce and salt.
2    Tie up the chicken's legs and tuck in the wings.
3    Put the chest side on a big saucepan and fry for a little bit.
4    Add mustard, pepper, Worcestershire sauce and salt and stir for a while.
5    Add aromatic vegetable and hot water.
6    Immerse the chicken in the water and cover the pan.
7    After it's done boiling, take the chicken out.
8    Add butter and flour to the remaining gravy and stir.
9    Place the chicken in a mold and add potato, small tomato, lemon leaf, parsley and put them in a griller.
10    After color has formed, take out the chicken.



Saffron Rice
Ingredients:
*    Basmati rice---2 cups
*   Saffron threads--- ¼ tsp
*    Ginger----1 tsp
*   Onion paste----¾ cup
*    Salt---- as needed
*   Butter ----2 tbsp.
*   Stock (chicken) ---2 cup



Method:
1    Soak saffron in warm water.
2    Pour water in a pan and boil it. Add ginger, butter and salt.
3    Add basmati rice after boiling has finished.
4    After water's been reduced somewhat, add saffron water and decrease heat.
5    After rice has been boiled, serve as you wish.



