

Recipe







Chicken Pot roast

Ingredients:



* Whole Chicken---1 piece

* Salt----as needed

* Black pepper---1 tsp

* Mustard---1 tsp

Recipe

* Aromatic vegetable (carrot, onion, celery, etc)---250 gm

* Lemon juice--- 1 tsp

* Potato---4/5 pieces

* Small tomato---4/5 pieces

* Lemon leaf----4/5 pieces

* Parsley---- 4/5 pieces

* Butter--- 80 gm

* Flour---80 gm







Method:



1 Wash the chicken (with skin) and marinate it with pepper, mustard, Worcestershire sauce and salt.

2 Tie up the chicken's legs and tuck in the wings.

3 Put the chest side on a big saucepan and fry for a little bit.

4 Add mustard, pepper, Worcestershire sauce and salt and stir for a while.

5 Add aromatic vegetable and hot water.

6 Immerse the chicken in the water and cover the pan.

7 After it's done boiling, take the chicken out.

8 Add butter and flour to the remaining gravy and stir.

9 Place the chicken in a mold and add potato, small tomato, lemon leaf, parsley and put them in a griller.

10 After color has formed, take out the chicken.







Saffron Rice

Ingredients:

Recipe

* Basmati rice---2 cups

* Saffron threads--- ¼ tsp

* Ginger----1 tsp

* Onion paste----¾ cup

* Salt---- as needed

* Butter ----2 tbsp.

* Stock (chicken) ---2 cup







Method:

1 Soak saffron in warm water.

2 Pour water in a pan and boil it. Add ginger, butter and salt.

3 Add basmati rice after boiling has finished.

4 After water's been reduced somewhat, add saffron water and decrease heat.

5 After rice has been boiled, serve as you wish. Dil Afroz Sayda, a Culinary Chef, Assessor & founder of Sayda's Kitchen. She received "Gunijon Shonmanona" award as a culinary artiste from Bangladesh Cultural Forum.Chicken Pot roastIngredients:* Whole Chicken---1 piece* Salt----as needed* Black pepper---1 tsp* Mustard---1 tsp* Worcestershire sauce---1 tbsp* Aromatic vegetable (carrot, onion, celery, etc)---250 gm* Lemon juice--- 1 tsp* Potato---4/5 pieces* Small tomato---4/5 pieces* Lemon leaf----4/5 pieces* Parsley---- 4/5 pieces* Butter--- 80 gm* Flour---80 gmMethod:1 Wash the chicken (with skin) and marinate it with pepper, mustard, Worcestershire sauce and salt.2 Tie up the chicken's legs and tuck in the wings.3 Put the chest side on a big saucepan and fry for a little bit.4 Add mustard, pepper, Worcestershire sauce and salt and stir for a while.5 Add aromatic vegetable and hot water.6 Immerse the chicken in the water and cover the pan.7 After it's done boiling, take the chicken out.8 Add butter and flour to the remaining gravy and stir.9 Place the chicken in a mold and add potato, small tomato, lemon leaf, parsley and put them in a griller.10 After color has formed, take out the chicken.Saffron RiceIngredients:* Basmati rice---2 cups* Saffron threads--- ¼ tsp* Ginger----1 tsp* Onion paste----¾ cup* Salt---- as needed* Butter ----2 tbsp.* Stock (chicken) ---2 cupMethod:1 Soak saffron in warm water.2 Pour water in a pan and boil it. Add ginger, butter and salt.3 Add basmati rice after boiling has finished.4 After water's been reduced somewhat, add saffron water and decrease heat.5 After rice has been boiled, serve as you wish.