

Paying homage to language martyrs in Sundarban

If there is any holiday, the people tend to plan to run away to a fancy place and this is the fruit of either habit or nature. So when we got three days off, courtesy to the 21st February, the day when we observe the International Mother Language Day, we went to the mystical Sundarbans to spend our time with nature, however, this was not a conventional tour. On one side there were the villages of Sundarbans, in the middle lay the magnificent Sundarbans, and on the opposite side was the Basore river. Home suite and Eco-tourism have newly started in the tangmari villages of Sundarbans. Some of us had enjoyed the hospitality of a few exceptional people of Sundarbans as the Tourist Club Bangladesh had arranged this pleasantry exchange. The journey started with rowing small boats towards the enigmatic paths of Sundarbans, then discussing the myths of Sundarbans, and tuning with folk songs of Sundarbans. We had enjoyed the fresh data juice just after waking up along with crispy muri for breakfast, and then the lunch with the delicious fish from the river, the home-grown green vegetables, and meats from chickens and ducks. While getting mesmerized by watching the play of jonakis and traveling on the boat, our rendezvous and enjoyment went on till the 20th. In the middle of our conversation, we had suddenly remembered that the next day had been 21st February and we should return to celebrate the 21st early in the morning. However, how could we celebrate in the middle of this deep forest? We told our acquittances that the Shaheed Minar we had in Sundarbans was very far away and it was not possible to go there early in the morning.In the middle of this confusion, the secretary of Tourist Club Bangladesh, Kamal Khan had said, "no need to be worried, we can go there tomorrow, you guys just wake up early in the morning".The solitude of the Sundarbans naturally makes one very lonely. After spending the night above the water of the river of Sundarbans, I had witnessed the fog of the forest after waking up and remembered that today is 21st February-the song 'Amar Vai Er Rokte RanganoEkushey February' started to play in my mind. While coming to the yard from the tent, I was surprised to see the Shaheed Minar of Sundarbans made of golpata. I never had such an idea, and Kamal Khan in reality had prepared a Shaheed Minar for us. I went back to my childhood days.In my childhood days, I along with my friends used to make Shaheed Minar with clay and paper. Very early in the morning, we used to wake up and pay our homage to the martyrs of the language movement-the 21st February had not become a corporate tool then.We along with the villagers were thrilled to celebrate this exceptional 21st February and we had paid our homage with the local flowers. I will always cherish the arrangements made by the Tourist Club Bangladesh and the travel as well as the exceptional celebration of 21st February.Thanking the Tourist Club Bangladesh and special thanks to Kamal Khan.