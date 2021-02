Herfy launched it's another outlet at Dhanmmondi

Herfy, a major Saudi fast-food services company, launched it's another outlet at Dhanmmondi on February 25. State Minister for Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Imran Ahmed and Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Issa bin Youssef Al-Duhailan inaugurated fifth branch of the fast food brand, which has become popular in Bangladesh in a short time, by cutting a ribbon.