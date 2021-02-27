Father's health condition has deteriorated recently. Doctor's appointment is at 6 but due to some office emergency you cannot leave right now. In a situation as such no need to get frustrated cause you can now take the help of ridesharing services and request a ride for others.

First open you Uber app and tap on the 'where to' option, a pop-up box will come and on top of it you will find an option 'For me', tap the 'For me' option and select 'Choose who is riding' and provide the contact number with information or if the rider is in you contact list just select the contact, now tap to the 'pick up' box and enter the rider's 'pick-up' location, Then place the destination on the 'drop off' box and request a ride

After confirming the ride driver's name, car description and estimated fare details will be sent directly to the rider thorough an SMS and you can track all the trip advancement through your app and remain worry-free.



