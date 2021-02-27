Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 February, 2021, 8:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Ridesharing services

Published : Saturday, 27 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Life & Style Desk

Father's health condition has deteriorated recently. Doctor's appointment is at 6 but due to some office emergency you cannot leave right now. In a situation as such no need to get frustrated cause you can now take the help of ridesharing services and request a ride for others.
First open you Uber app and tap on the 'where to' option, a pop-up box will come and on top of it you will find an option 'For me', tap the 'For me' option and select 'Choose who is riding' and provide the contact number with information or if the rider is in you contact list just select the contact, now tap to the 'pick up' box and enter the rider's 'pick-up' location, Then place the destination on the 'drop off' box and request a ride
After confirming the ride driver's name, car description and estimated fare details will be sent directly to the rider thorough an SMS and you can track all the trip advancement through your app and remain worry-free.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Recipe
Paying homage to language martyrs in Sundarban
Herfy launched it's another outlet at Dhanmmondi
Ridesharing services
‘Summer 21: Tutti-Fruity Collection’
Recipe
Ferdous in promotion of indigenous products
Kay Kraft’s Ekushey collections


Latest News
13 envoys call for probe into Mushtaq’s death in jail
'The government is Mushtaq's murderer': Nur
India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan retires
Mushtaq laid to rest
Police charge baton in Shahbagh procession, 15 injured
Decision to re-open schools, colleges likely on Saturday
Plying of buses on all routes in Khulna suspended for 'BNP rally'
Minor girl strangled by her mother in Dinajpur
Housewife ‘raped’ in Jashore alluring her to give loan
Indian company to set up electric vehicle plant in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Bus collision claims 8 lives in Sylhet
4 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Bogura
2 die as tree falls on them in Mymensingh
2,000 kgs jatka seized in Pirojpur
India win day-night Test in two days
Facebook switches news back on in Australia
Youth crushed under train in Netrakona
Never-ending cries of a legend for his country
Fostering book reading culture
Don’t take ‘Pera’, ignore the ‘Clickbaaj’ and have an ‘Ostheer’ time!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft