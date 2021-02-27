‘Summer 21: Tutti-Fruity Collection’



Le Reve, one of the country's leading fashion and lifestyle brands, launches a great summer collection titled 'Summer21: Tutti-Frutti Collection' with a combination of vibrant summer colors, flowers and prints selected from the Spring / Summer style of international runways.Monnujan Nargis, CEO of Le Reve, states "Colorful fruits and their flowers print or the Tutty-fruity became very popular throughout this summer. At the same time, the bright colors of the candy-palette predominated.""Our Tutti-Fruity collection has been created by combining these two. In addition to Tutti-Frutti, we have worked with print photographic visuals, ditsy floral, Eastern-pressed- and ethereal floral, Summer Tropic, Moroccan, Retro and Nostalgic Holiday themes. The color palette includes all the bright and soft colors of summer like black, green, blue, brown, yellow, ash, rusty red, Turkish blue, peach, cream, beige and sea-weed colors. Cotton, viscose, voile, linen, rayon, faille, half silk, muslin, georgette, twill and dry fit have been selected as notable fabrics," she mentioned."The textures such as slub, ramie, injected yarn dye, tie-dye, and naps have increased the visual pleasure of this whole collection. We have confirmed that not the traditional summer style, but the exuberant colors and vibrancy that pervade the nature of summer is reflected in every print and pattern of this collection."With the latest collection, Le Reve launches the stylish maxi dress for women for the first time; which can be worn at any party, office, or even home. In addition to that, the collection includes muslin, half silk and cotton sarees, tunics, single shirts, salwar kameez sets, woven and knit tops. Casual Punjabi and Kabli sets are a special attraction for men this time. These Panjabis will look great even at casual parties indoors and outdoors. There are also semi-fitted, fitted and premium Panjabi, long and short-sleeved casual, comfort and formal shirts, t-shirts, polo shirts. There are great surprises in the kid section too. This is the first time Le Reve brought readymade sarees for girls and casual Punjabi for boys. There are comfortable frocks, Ghagra-choli sets, tunics, tops, shirts, salwar-kameez, woven sets, t-shirts, polo, casual and party shirts as well as special arrangements for newborns. Some eye-catching styles have been added to the mini-me segment to match the parents. Siblings' matching clothes are also a special attraction. There are matching pants and pajamas for everyone in the bottoms collection.