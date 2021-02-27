Stereotypes of a patriarchal society



Even after being a part of patriarchal society, we rarely know the term and understand its meaning. By definition, it means men are given all the power and authority. Society provides them the position where they think they are superior and have the power to control women. Along with patriarchy society brings gender stereotype which has become a segment of our daily life. First of all, what do we understand about stereotype. Stereotype is a general idea that people belief and expect that someone will do something in that particular way. Gender stereotypes can be seen in various sectors of our life, for example, in education and even in a family.There are many socio cultural and relational factors which ultimately developed gender stereotyping. Gender stereotyping starts mainly from family and it is the root where each role and task is assigned to the members of the family based on their sex. Likewise, based on the physical appearances, qualities and psychological characteristics society also determines their tasks.For example, if a male child is born, it is being celebrated and considered as the future of the family whereas female birth is not celebrated the way it should be. Slowly but surely things are changing but still a long way to go. Masculinity in most societies are defined by how much competitive and independent a person is but on the other hand, feminine is based on a set of belief where a women is supposed to be sensitive, caring, empathetic and emotionally expressive. We have been trapped in a society where we promote and nurture male ideology and support gender stereotyping. In order to make major decisions, male has given all the power and authority. We cannot deny the fact that women do have power, independence and dominance but maybe on a smaller scale than men. Women all over the world are proving the concept of patriarchal society wrong by showing their expertise in the fields like sports, education and also in the entertainment industry. If we talk about sports personality like Serena Jameka Williams, she is an American professional tennis player who won the Australian Open when she was 23 weeks pregnant. Our current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the daughter of the "Father of the Nation" Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. She herself is a woman and serving the country and providing the nation the best life and facilities she can as a Prime Minister. She is an excellent example for all the women out there and is considered as the most powerful and influential women in the world. Not only in the sectors of sports and politics, women are breaking the stereotypes set for them by the society and creating history in fields like aviation industry, news media, medicine and healthcare and many more. Moreover, women are taking stand against domestic violence and also creating awareness among others. To celebrate the achievements of women, 8th March has been declared as International Women's Day. Being in a patriarchal social framework, our government is trying their best and tirelessly working for the betterment of the women and empowering them.Consciously or unconsciously, we have been facing stereotypes in our daily life whether it is a misconception or what men or women should to or the judgments that threaten them. We are restricted in such a society where its core is patriarchal. Media can play a very important role in breaking the stereotypes that the society has been following by displaying that women are not only meant to be doing household chores whereas men can also wash dishes. As a concerned citizen, we should work together in order to empower women and work together for gender equality. The oppression of women and the imbalance in the social system should come to an end.