

VISUAL LOG OF SCATTERED MIND DURING COVID TIME

Writer - Proteek Mandal is a 'visual artist, photographer, scenographer, musician and historian. He started his career as a Film Editor and Programme Director at a few popular television channels during the early millennium and creating independent video productions for Bengali rock bands, before traversing into photography.'

For all ages and cultures, this eye-opening journey through the images of the visual art is the word-for-word cinematic rendition of this illustrated book published by Amahtorp Art Foundation in collaboration with Ekush Shatak, Kolkata, India.

It is a book which is occurring or distributed over widely spaced and irregular intervals in time or space on what communication is about; the information conveyed or area of interest of uncommon in nature. It is thought-provoking - ocular - combination of lenses at the viewing end of optical instruments.

One of the great things about writing (and reading) is that it allows me to briefly become someone who, in real life, I will never be. I'm not a painter or a photographer, but I am fascinated by those people because they have a superpower that will forever lie beyond my reach. A painting or photograph can instantly accomplish what, for a writer, requires whole squadrons of words on a page to do. The author's meaning is encoded in a series of symbols the brain must first decipher, but a masterful image has an immediate effect, like an adrenaline shot to the heart. Proteek Mandal's book is such a kind of creativeness radically distinctive and without equal.

Books about painters and photographers take us inside their minds, offering access to a different way of seeing and thinking. The best of these provides more than a temporary shift, forever altering the way we see and think about the world. Here's a book of stories about artists and photographers that rewired my own brain and let me, however briefly, become a person with image power.

Reading it puts you inside the mind of a young brilliant writer-finely attuned to the details of his lens of eyes, his environment, and his craft-who has captured something settling on art forms and grapples with what he's discovered. The discovery in the story is more interesting and subtle than the one in the visual art version.

Proteek's shifting perspectives illuminate life inside like the Sultan's Royal Workshop at a time when centuries of Eastern idealized painting traditions are beginning to be challenged by Western notions of individual portraiture. By inhabiting the minds and hands of painters trained over the course of a lifetime to evoke the beauty of the world in a series of perfect, tiny brushstrokes, Pamuk allows you to see their art their way.

Proteek Mandal has succeeded admirably in reaching out to a broad audience, and in shining more light on a major event in visual art form. According to him, "Having travelled India and Europe for fashion and architecture photography, the pandemic posed a challenge in practicing his original medium of visualization giving him an opening into a far more expressive medium of line art. ln this journey of exploring visual art, he has mentored and taught several young photographers and visual artists of India."

Proteek might be equally as famous for his succinct, powerful one-liners over the years of his life. This book is a collection of some of the best images and their contents he has included in his books, including, "The main thing is to keep the main thing the main thing."

These are the words that covey personally found most inspiring, all gathered in one place. It also includes some delightful and inspiring pictures.

From teaching, Proteek has a better appreciation of printmaking and book techniques as well as from students a greater flexibility and desire to experiment. It is interesting to him that the things that he tries to instil in his students or readers - flexibility, willingness to experiment and break through his own expectations to see and maybe shift what he is capable of doing - are all things that they help to reinforce in him and his teaching and studio practice. Through the teaching, he also gets to explore the spaces and people ignored by the field, and then work to write them in.

"Imagination" author John Higgs begins his foreword to Andrew Shaw's couplets, "isn't what it used to be." The statement was true enough when he first put it to paper in February 2019, the world just as full of the mass-produced, the oft-repeated, and the strictly-enforced as it is today. A little over a year later, that sentence is all the more accurate, with many of us confined to or only feeling safe in smaller and smaller spaces and often finding our imaginative worlds shrinking just as much as our physical ones. Shaw's couplets and its spiritual sequel questions are an adrenaline shot for imagination, an inoculation against the lack of it, an invitation to create. They are also, as Higgs notes in his introduction to couplets, a game.

Feeling Scatterbrained? Here's why? Stress, like a Coronavirus pandemic, puts our brains into "fight or flight" mode, disrupting attention, memory, breathing and sleep. But experts say it's all very normal.

In linguistic terms, sign languages are as rich and complex as any spoken language, despite the common misconception that they are not "real languages". Professional linguists have studied many sign languages and found that they exhibit the fundamental properties that exist in all languages.

Sign languages convey much of their prosody through non-manual elements. Postures or movements of the body, head, eyebrows, eyes, cheeks, and mouth are used in various combinations to show several categories of information, including lexical distinction, grammatical structure, adjectival or adverbial content, and discourse functions.

Proteek's book would serve well as primer for beginning art students for its far-reaching historical scope and theme-based approach, though a student would need supplemental material to address contemporary art forms and the contributions of a broader group of artists.

Reviewers like me give Proteek's book five out of five stars. Proteek Mandal also deserves an extolment from the reviewer for producing this book on ocular logarithm characterized by grandeur.



The reviewer is an independent political analyst

















