Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 February, 2021, 8:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Literature

The father in him What time is it?

Published : Saturday, 27 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104

The father in him What time is it?

The father in him What time is it?

Midnight or 4 A M in the morning, I don't remember. But I remember looking at him. He was slowly walking inside the room from one end to another, holding our daughter, trying to calm her down.
My man, now 32, has aged a bit after our first child was born. But he somehow managed to remain hot and handsome. God, I feel no shame talking like that about my husband! He's such a sweetheart.
But these days, I noticed the other side of this guy which made me love him even more. I didn't think much of how he would deal with the father issue. It just happens when it happens. But the transition is no less of a wonder to me.
He made a child with me. He has his share of DNAs in what he helped creating. Pure miracle, I think. Or maybe I'm just overwhelmed with ecstasy.
I was still watching him. He was wearing a striped shirt that makes guys look older. It's funny how these shirts have a dad vibe in them. The baby made a little sound, much like she's annoyed and tried to almost cry but however, didn't. He was patting her back and saying calmly, "its okay honey, dad's here". I could tell he held her with all the love in the world.
I lost my own dad when I was young. Maybe that's a big reason I find his fatherhood this much amazing.
Up from heaven, I watch the duo every moment. Thank god you can't grow tired here.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
The father in him What time is it?
Eva’s letter to a poet
Beautiful Bratislava
Ode to Spring
Mother
The first Ekushey poem
Morning sleep
Empty Streets of Wyoming


Latest News
13 envoys call for probe into Mushtaq’s death in jail
'The government is Mushtaq's murderer': Nur
India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan retires
Mushtaq laid to rest
Police charge baton in Shahbagh procession, 15 injured
Decision to re-open schools, colleges likely on Saturday
Plying of buses on all routes in Khulna suspended for 'BNP rally'
Minor girl strangled by her mother in Dinajpur
Housewife ‘raped’ in Jashore alluring her to give loan
Indian company to set up electric vehicle plant in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Bus collision claims 8 lives in Sylhet
4 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Bogura
2 die as tree falls on them in Mymensingh
2,000 kgs jatka seized in Pirojpur
India win day-night Test in two days
Facebook switches news back on in Australia
Youth crushed under train in Netrakona
Never-ending cries of a legend for his country
Fostering book reading culture
Don’t take ‘Pera’, ignore the ‘Clickbaaj’ and have an ‘Ostheer’ time!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft