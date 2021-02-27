

The father in him What time is it?

My man, now 32, has aged a bit after our first child was born. But he somehow managed to remain hot and handsome. God, I feel no shame talking like that about my husband! He's such a sweetheart.

But these days, I noticed the other side of this guy which made me love him even more. I didn't think much of how he would deal with the father issue. It just happens when it happens. But the transition is no less of a wonder to me.

He made a child with me. He has his share of DNAs in what he helped creating. Pure miracle, I think. Or maybe I'm just overwhelmed with ecstasy.

I was still watching him. He was wearing a striped shirt that makes guys look older. It's funny how these shirts have a dad vibe in them. The baby made a little sound, much like she's annoyed and tried to almost cry but however, didn't. He was patting her back and saying calmly, "its okay honey, dad's here". I could tell he held her with all the love in the world.

I lost my own dad when I was young. Maybe that's a big reason I find his fatherhood this much amazing.

