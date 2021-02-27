Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 February, 2021, 8:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Literature

Eva’s letter to a poet

Published : Saturday, 27 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

Dear Sir,
You are my Tennyson. Your poetry pours through the crochet of my cage and drowns me until I am dead and born on the other side, in your world. Until I am free.
Of course dying is painful, for I am no mermaid-I cannot breathe, everything visible is hazy but your hands, I can clearly make them out: rough like fate but gentle like people want God to be, dominant and strong like a prayer, steady, bold but sometimes a little wavering like faith.

I do not know why I like you or if I am falling in love with you but I do know that there is something about you that I cannot quite grasp , something out of my reach but I see it and every time I jump to hold it, it slips away. I think I like your eyes; your tired eyes that have swam such a long, long way. I like the pain in them. I like how I cannot see it but I know it is there and I know that your pain knows my pain and I love how my pain completely merges into yours until I completely forget about it. I like you lips, lips that have kissed more cigarettes than skin. Lips that have far too often remained shut, lips that have shielded so many words that they are dark red with a tinge of blue like a bruise.

I like how you are like my space-time. I like how to make me matter. I like how I have the ability to bend you but I wander if I am enough. I like how everything evaporated into empty space when you are around. I love, love your hands, your hands that are my time. I love your words, your words that are my space. Your words that I do not clearly know, understand but that completely occupies every space of me. I like your beard that is sometimes white with the snow of serenity. I like how you make me matter more in a world where girls like me always matter less. I like how you completely embrace my existence. I like how without you the idea of me is impossible.

I like your smile like November rain. I like how you are the answer to every question I ever have, I like how you give rise to more questions. I like how you push me into poetry; I like how you make me magic. I like how complex you are. I like how I am in an age where reaching conclusions are a kind of fate but I fail to reach any about you. I like how you are the fossil of romance.
Yours,
Eva

Eva is a school student










« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
The father in him What time is it?
Eva’s letter to a poet
Beautiful Bratislava
Ode to Spring
Mother
The first Ekushey poem
Morning sleep
Empty Streets of Wyoming


Latest News
13 envoys call for probe into Mushtaq’s death in jail
'The government is Mushtaq's murderer': Nur
India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan retires
Mushtaq laid to rest
Police charge baton in Shahbagh procession, 15 injured
Decision to re-open schools, colleges likely on Saturday
Plying of buses on all routes in Khulna suspended for 'BNP rally'
Minor girl strangled by her mother in Dinajpur
Housewife ‘raped’ in Jashore alluring her to give loan
Indian company to set up electric vehicle plant in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Bus collision claims 8 lives in Sylhet
4 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Bogura
2 die as tree falls on them in Mymensingh
2,000 kgs jatka seized in Pirojpur
India win day-night Test in two days
Facebook switches news back on in Australia
Youth crushed under train in Netrakona
Never-ending cries of a legend for his country
Fostering book reading culture
Don’t take ‘Pera’, ignore the ‘Clickbaaj’ and have an ‘Ostheer’ time!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft