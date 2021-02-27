Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 February, 2021, 8:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

CPJ calls on authorities for swift, transparent investigation

Published : Saturday, 27 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

US-based rights body Committee to Protect Journalists has called on the Bangladeshi authorities to conduct a swift, transparent, and independent investigation into the death of writer and commentator Mushtaq Ahmed in custody.
It also demanded release of jailed political cartoonist Kishore unconditionally and investigate claims that he was subjected to physical abuse in custody, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said in a statement from New York
on Friday. Ahmed was pronounced dead on arrival yesterday at the Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital in Gazipur, after being transported from Kashimpur Jail. He had been held there since May last year for allegedly violating the country's Digital Security Act.
The circumstances and cause of death are not yet known, Jyotirmoy Barua, Ahmed's lawyer, told CPJ in a phone interview. Barua said that neither he nor Ahmed's family members had been contacted by authorities informing them of the death, and that he learned about it through social media.
"Mushtaq Ahmed's death in a Bangladeshi prison, where he never should have been detained in the first place, is a devastating and unconscionable loss," said Aliya Iftikhar, CPJ's senior Asia researcher.
"The Bangladeshi government must allow an independent inquiry into how Mushtaq Ahmed died and move immediately to repeal the Digital Security Act, which it has used repeatedly and unjustly against journalists."
On February 23, Ahmed appeared in court and was in decent health, Barua told CPJ. At that court appearance, Ahmed expressed concern about the health of political cartoonist Kabir Kishore, a co-accused in his case, according to Rezaur Rahman Lenin, a human rights activist and consultant for the UN Resident Coordinator's Office, who attended the hearing and spoke to CPJ via phone.
At the hearing, Kishore passed a note to his brother stating that he had been subjected to severe physical abuse while in police custody, sustaining a serious leg injury and ear injuries that have led to infections due to lack of adequate medical care, according to news reports, Lenin, and Barua. The note did not describe the exact nature of the abuse, according to those sources. Kishore has also been imprisoned since May, according to CPJ research.
Earlier this month, Ahmed and Kishore were formally charged under the Digital Security Act, as CPJ documented at the time; authorities accuse the two of spreading rumours and misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic on Facebook.
CPJ repeatedly called the Bangladesh Prison Headquarters and the Inspector General of Prisons, Md Mominur Rahman Mamun, for comment, but no one answered. CPJ also emailed the prison headquarters, but did not receive any immediate response.    -Agencies


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
West Bengal polls from March 27 in 8 phases, longest ever
Mushtaq latest victim of repression, alleges BNP
CPJ calls on authorities for swift, transparent investigation
Mushtaq’s death in custody triggers protests
Home boss says Mushtaq’s death will be probed, if needed
Writer Mushtaq’s body handed over to family after autopsy
UN chief lauds C-19 mitigation efforts
Govt gives approval to foreign univ branches


Latest News
13 envoys call for probe into Mushtaq’s death in jail
'The government is Mushtaq's murderer': Nur
India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan retires
Mushtaq laid to rest
Police charge baton in Shahbagh procession, 15 injured
Decision to re-open schools, colleges likely on Saturday
Plying of buses on all routes in Khulna suspended for 'BNP rally'
Minor girl strangled by her mother in Dinajpur
Housewife ‘raped’ in Jashore alluring her to give loan
Indian company to set up electric vehicle plant in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Bus collision claims 8 lives in Sylhet
4 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Bogura
2 die as tree falls on them in Mymensingh
2,000 kgs jatka seized in Pirojpur
India win day-night Test in two days
Facebook switches news back on in Australia
Youth crushed under train in Netrakona
Never-ending cries of a legend for his country
Fostering book reading culture
Don’t take ‘Pera’, ignore the ‘Clickbaaj’ and have an ‘Ostheer’ time!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft