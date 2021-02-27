

Writer Mushtaq’s body handed over to family after autopsy

Mushtaq was arrested last May in a case filed

under the Digital Security Act and charged with spreading disinformation against the government on social media.

The writer suffered a heart attack inside his cell at Kashimpur High Security Prison on Thursday evening, it was learnt.

He was transported to Shaheed Tajuddin Medical College Hospital, but declared dead on arrival, Senior Jail Superintendent Md Gias Uddin said.

"No apparent injury marks or other symptoms were found on his body during the autopsy. However, the cause of his death can be confirmed after conducting detailed examinations," Dr Safi Mohaimen, head of the Forensic Department of Tajuddin Medical College, said. The body was handed over to relatives at 12:30pm.

Syed Bayezid, sub-inspector of Sadar police station under Gazipur Metropolitan Police, said, "Sores were found on his right hand and back. The wounds may have occurred when his body was transported to the hospital in the ambulance. However, it can be confirmed after receiving the autopsy report."

An unnatural death case has been filed with Gazipur Metropolitan Police's Sadar Police Station over Mushtaq's death in custody, Bayezid added.

Mushtaq's brother Dr Nafisur Rahman, who was waiting at the hospital morgue, stated: "I saw the body myself and did not notice anything unusual. An autopsy has been completed. What else can I say without having the autopsy report?" -UNB







