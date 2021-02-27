Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 February, 2021, 8:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Writer Mushtaq’s body handed over to family after autopsy

Published : Saturday, 27 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

Writer Mushtaq’s body handed over to family after autopsy

Writer Mushtaq’s body handed over to family after autopsy

GAZIPUR, Feb 26 : The body of writer Mushtaq Ahmed, who died in police custody on Thursday after almost 10 months of incarceration in a DSA case, was handed over to his family on Friday following completion of an autopsy.
Mushtaq was arrested last May in a case filed
under the Digital Security Act and charged with spreading disinformation against the government on social media.
The writer suffered a heart attack inside his cell at Kashimpur High Security Prison on Thursday evening, it was learnt.
He was transported to Shaheed Tajuddin Medical College Hospital, but declared dead on arrival, Senior Jail Superintendent Md Gias Uddin said.
"No apparent injury marks or other symptoms were found on his body during the autopsy. However, the cause of his death can be confirmed after conducting detailed examinations," Dr Safi Mohaimen, head of the Forensic Department of Tajuddin Medical College, said. The body was handed over to relatives at 12:30pm.
Syed Bayezid, sub-inspector of Sadar police station under Gazipur Metropolitan Police, said, "Sores were found on his right hand and back. The wounds may have occurred when his body was transported to the hospital in the ambulance. However, it can be confirmed after receiving the autopsy report."
An unnatural death case has been filed with Gazipur Metropolitan Police's Sadar Police Station over Mushtaq's death in custody, Bayezid added.
Mushtaq's brother Dr Nafisur Rahman, who was waiting at the hospital morgue, stated: "I saw the body myself and did not notice anything unusual. An autopsy has been completed. What else can I say without having the autopsy report?"    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
West Bengal polls from March 27 in 8 phases, longest ever
Mushtaq latest victim of repression, alleges BNP
CPJ calls on authorities for swift, transparent investigation
Mushtaq’s death in custody triggers protests
Home boss says Mushtaq’s death will be probed, if needed
Writer Mushtaq’s body handed over to family after autopsy
UN chief lauds C-19 mitigation efforts
Govt gives approval to foreign univ branches


Latest News
13 envoys call for probe into Mushtaq’s death in jail
'The government is Mushtaq's murderer': Nur
India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan retires
Mushtaq laid to rest
Police charge baton in Shahbagh procession, 15 injured
Decision to re-open schools, colleges likely on Saturday
Plying of buses on all routes in Khulna suspended for 'BNP rally'
Minor girl strangled by her mother in Dinajpur
Housewife ‘raped’ in Jashore alluring her to give loan
Indian company to set up electric vehicle plant in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Bus collision claims 8 lives in Sylhet
4 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Bogura
2 die as tree falls on them in Mymensingh
2,000 kgs jatka seized in Pirojpur
India win day-night Test in two days
Facebook switches news back on in Australia
Youth crushed under train in Netrakona
Never-ending cries of a legend for his country
Fostering book reading culture
Don’t take ‘Pera’, ignore the ‘Clickbaaj’ and have an ‘Ostheer’ time!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft