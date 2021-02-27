Govt gives approval to foreign univ branches

Despite the objections of the Bangladesh Private University Association, the government approval was given to open branch campuses of foreign educational institutions in the country on 17 conditions.

The Ministry of Education has given first temporary permission to set up and operate a branch of Monas College (Australia) Study Center in Bangladesh.

Department of Secondary and Higher Education of Education Ministry issues a letter of approval for the foreign institution's branch campus on Thursday.

Even though there are more than 150 public and private universities in the country, the approval of foreign universities or colleges will further create chaos in higher education.

Department of Secondary and Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Deputy Secretary (Private University-1) Shamima Begum, signed the letter.

She said the proposed study centers will be governed by the Private University Act-2010.

An educational institute should have a 25,000 sq ft floor area like a private university and a sufficient number of classrooms to accommodate each student.

In case of setting up and operating a study center, own or rented building should have at least 10,000

square feet floor area. Part-time teachers can be appointed for teaching in those institutes. They must have a plan approved by the commission regarding the educational activities of foreign universities.

The amount of student admission fee, tuition fee, number of credits, semester activity fee and other fees should be divided proportionately between the local representative and the foreign university in proportion to the share of the entrepreneur, local representative and foreign university.

The commission shall consist of a Board of Trustees consisting of three members. Computer science, engineering or engineering subjects are included in the syllabus.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) will ensure proper implementation of the compliance conditions. At present, here are 107 approved private universities in the country. The Ministry and UGC officials said there are more than 150 universities in the country- both public and private.

The government has decided to establish several more government universities. The government has plans to set up universities in every district as well.







