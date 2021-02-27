Video
C-19 claims 11 lives, infects 470 in a day

Published : Saturday, 27 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Staff Correspondent

The country saw 11 more deaths from novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Friday, taking the death toll from the virus to 8,395, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
 As many as 470 new cases were detected during the period, bringing the number of coronavirus cases in the country to 545,424.
Besides, 743 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 495,498 with 90.85 per cent recovery rate,
 A total of 15,032 samples were tested at 214 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 4,018,268 samples have been tested in the country so far.
The latest day's infection rate was 3.13 per cent of the total tests, though the overall     rate in the country till date was 13.57 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.54 per cent.
Among the deceased of Friday, six were men and five were women. Seven of them died in Dhaka and four in Chattogram divisions. All the deceased died at different hospitals. The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 last year.
However, the fast-spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 2,520,856 lives and infected as many as 113,619,185 people across the world till Friday, according to worldometer.
As many as 89,196,669 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has affected 219 countries. The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December of 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


