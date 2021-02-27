Eight killed in bus collision in Sylhet



An Enna Paribahan bus lies mangled and twisted after a head-on collision with another bus at Rashidpur on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Monirul Islam of Dakshin Surma Police Station said a Sylhet-bound bus of London Express collided head-on with a Dhaka-bound ENA Paribahan bus near Rashidpur in the upazila at around 6.30 am.

Drivers of both buses and the helper of ENA Paribhan are among the dead.

They have been identified as Salman Khan, 28, and Rahima Begum, 30, of Sunamganj; Brahminbaria's Nurul Amin, 5, Sagar Hossain, 19, of Wari, Dhaka, Manjur Ali, 38, and Jahangir Hossain, 30, of Sylhet 's Osmaninagar; Prof Imran Khan Rumel, 36, of Sylhet Women's Medical College Hospital and Akhalia's Shah Kamal, 45.

The injured were admitted to Osmani Medical College Hospital, the OC said.

According to eyewitnesses, two buses collided when the London Express bus switched lane at a high speed near Rashidpur Bridge.

One of the surviving passengers of the London Express bus said the driver had been recklessly overtaking other vehicles all the way from Dhaka, ignoring warnings from fellow passengers.

"Initially, it seems the error from the London Express bus caused the accident. It will become clearer after investigation," Sylhet Fire Service and Civil Defence Deputy Director Kobad Ali Sarkar said.

Our Bogura reported that four people were killed after a bus ploughed into an auto-rickshaw in Bogura's Shahjahanpur upazila in Friday's morning.

The accident took place near Majhira Cantonment around 6:00am, according to Abdul Hamid, assistant director of Bogura Fire Service.

Two of the dead have been identified as Shah Jamal from Dhunat upazila and'Kalidas from Shahjahanpur upazila.

A Gaibandha-bound 'Shawon Paribahan' bus from Dhaka rammed the auto-rickshaw from behind, killing three people, including its driver, on the spot, said Hamid. Another person was rushed to Bogura's Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.















