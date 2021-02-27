Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 February, 2021, 8:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

PM to speak on BD's graduation from LDC at press confce today

Published : Saturday, 27 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Staff Correspondent

PM to speak on BD's graduation from LDC at press confce today

PM to speak on BD's graduation from LDC at press confce today

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address a virtual press conference today (Saturday), marking the United Nations' final recommendation for the graduation of Bangladesh from the group of the least developed countries (LDCs).
The Prime Minister will address the conference from her official residence Ganabhaban at 4:00pm, said PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim.
Representatives from media houses will be present at Karobi Hall of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
Bangladesh has been on the United Nation's Least Developed Countries list since 1975.
Bangladesh fulfilled all the criteria necessary for its elevation to a developing
country in 2018. In line with the UN rules, a country will get recommended for graduation if it can fulfil the criteria in two tri-annual reviews in a row.
The tri-annual review meeting of the UN Committee for Development Policy (CDP) began on February 22. It is hoped that the final decision will be made after the second round of review.
The CDP focuses on three indices while reviewing the prospects of a country's rise to a developing nation. Bangladesh has met the criteria in all three indices.
According to the UN, a country is eligible to graduate from the LDC category if it has a gross national income (GNI) per capita of $1,230 or above for three years, a Human Assets Index (HAI) of 66 or above and an Economic Vulnerability Index (EVI) of 32 or below.
Bangladesh has continued to fulfil the three conditions with flying colours.
The South Asian nation's GNI per capita was $ 1,827 in 2020. The HAI is 75.3, while the EVI is 25.2.
According to the CDP provisions, a country can get between three and five years to make preparations after the recommendation for graduation is made.
To make the step up to the developing nation bracket sustainable under the current circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic, Bangladesh has sought the facilities reserved for the least developed countries for five years of preparations.
Once it receives the final recommendation, Bangladesh will formally graduate to the developing nation bracket in 2026.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
West Bengal polls from March 27 in 8 phases, longest ever
Mushtaq latest victim of repression, alleges BNP
CPJ calls on authorities for swift, transparent investigation
Mushtaq’s death in custody triggers protests
Home boss says Mushtaq’s death will be probed, if needed
Writer Mushtaq’s body handed over to family after autopsy
UN chief lauds C-19 mitigation efforts
Govt gives approval to foreign univ branches


Latest News
13 envoys call for probe into Mushtaq’s death in jail
'The government is Mushtaq's murderer': Nur
India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan retires
Mushtaq laid to rest
Police charge baton in Shahbagh procession, 15 injured
Decision to re-open schools, colleges likely on Saturday
Plying of buses on all routes in Khulna suspended for 'BNP rally'
Minor girl strangled by her mother in Dinajpur
Housewife ‘raped’ in Jashore alluring her to give loan
Indian company to set up electric vehicle plant in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Bus collision claims 8 lives in Sylhet
4 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Bogura
2 die as tree falls on them in Mymensingh
2,000 kgs jatka seized in Pirojpur
India win day-night Test in two days
Facebook switches news back on in Australia
Youth crushed under train in Netrakona
Never-ending cries of a legend for his country
Fostering book reading culture
Don’t take ‘Pera’, ignore the ‘Clickbaaj’ and have an ‘Ostheer’ time!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft