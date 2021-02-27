

PM to speak on BD's graduation from LDC at press confce today

The Prime Minister will address the conference from her official residence Ganabhaban at 4:00pm, said PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim.

Representatives from media houses will be present at Karobi Hall of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Bangladesh has been on the United Nation's Least Developed Countries list since 1975.

Bangladesh fulfilled all the criteria necessary for its elevation to a developing

country in 2018. In line with the UN rules, a country will get recommended for graduation if it can fulfil the criteria in two tri-annual reviews in a row.

The tri-annual review meeting of the UN Committee for Development Policy (CDP) began on February 22. It is hoped that the final decision will be made after the second round of review.

The CDP focuses on three indices while reviewing the prospects of a country's rise to a developing nation. Bangladesh has met the criteria in all three indices.

According to the UN, a country is eligible to graduate from the LDC category if it has a gross national income (GNI) per capita of $1,230 or above for three years, a Human Assets Index (HAI) of 66 or above and an Economic Vulnerability Index (EVI) of 32 or below.

Bangladesh has continued to fulfil the three conditions with flying colours.

The South Asian nation's GNI per capita was $ 1,827 in 2020. The HAI is 75.3, while the EVI is 25.2.

According to the CDP provisions, a country can get between three and five years to make preparations after the recommendation for graduation is made.

To make the step up to the developing nation bracket sustainable under the current circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic, Bangladesh has sought the facilities reserved for the least developed countries for five years of preparations.

Once it receives the final recommendation, Bangladesh will formally graduate to the developing nation bracket in 2026.







Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address a virtual press conference today (Saturday), marking the United Nations' final recommendation for the graduation of Bangladesh from the group of the least developed countries (LDCs).The Prime Minister will address the conference from her official residence Ganabhaban at 4:00pm, said PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim.Representatives from media houses will be present at Karobi Hall of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).Bangladesh has been on the United Nation's Least Developed Countries list since 1975.Bangladesh fulfilled all the criteria necessary for its elevation to a developingcountry in 2018. In line with the UN rules, a country will get recommended for graduation if it can fulfil the criteria in two tri-annual reviews in a row.The tri-annual review meeting of the UN Committee for Development Policy (CDP) began on February 22. It is hoped that the final decision will be made after the second round of review.The CDP focuses on three indices while reviewing the prospects of a country's rise to a developing nation. Bangladesh has met the criteria in all three indices.According to the UN, a country is eligible to graduate from the LDC category if it has a gross national income (GNI) per capita of $1,230 or above for three years, a Human Assets Index (HAI) of 66 or above and an Economic Vulnerability Index (EVI) of 32 or below.Bangladesh has continued to fulfil the three conditions with flying colours.The South Asian nation's GNI per capita was $ 1,827 in 2020. The HAI is 75.3, while the EVI is 25.2.According to the CDP provisions, a country can get between three and five years to make preparations after the recommendation for graduation is made.To make the step up to the developing nation bracket sustainable under the current circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic, Bangladesh has sought the facilities reserved for the least developed countries for five years of preparations.Once it receives the final recommendation, Bangladesh will formally graduate to the developing nation bracket in 2026.