Six Ctg Port berth operators to be appointed next month

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 26: Six berth operators for container and containerized cargo handling at six general cargo berths (GCB) of the country's prime sea port, Chattogram Port, will be appointed in March for five years.

A total of 14 berth operators have submitted their tenders on February 8, the last date of submission of tenders. Omar Faruk, secretary of CPA, said the incumbent berth operators have also submitted their tenders.

He said F Q Khan and Bros, Fazle & Sons and Saif Powertech are bidding for jetty No 6, while F Q Khan & Sons and Fazle & Sons for jetty No 9, Bashir Ahmed and Company and A & J Traders for jetty No10, Bashir Ahmed & Company and A & J Traders for jetty No 11, Everest Port Services, and M H Chowdhury and Saif Powertech for jetty No 12 and M H Chowdhury Limited and Everest Port Services are bidding for jetty No 13.

Omar Faruk said the evaluation of the tenders has already started. He said the appointment of the existing berth operators will expire on March. So, six new operators should be appointed by March.

CPA Secretary said six berth operators were appointed in 2017 for three years. The new six operators will be appointed for a period of five years, Faruk added.

In 2017, F Q Khan and Bros was appointed for jetty No 6, Fazle & Sons for jetty No 9, Bashir Ahmed for jetty No 10, A & J Traders for jetty No 11, Everest Enterprises for jetty No 12 and M H Chowdhury Limited for jetty No 13.

The six operators and the terminal operators Saif Powertech have now submitted their tenders for operation of berths.

Saif PowerTech, a private operator is now handling containers and containerized cargo at Chattogram Container Terminal (CCT) and New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT), two specialised terminals of the port.

The Cabinet Committee on Public Purchase on August 28 in 2019 approved Saif Powertec Limited as the terminal operator for handing the containers and container-laden cargos at Chattogram Port for six years.











