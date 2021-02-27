Iran threatens to end deal with IAEA

VIENNA, Feb 26: Iran is threatening to end a deal struck with the U.N. nuclear watchdog last weekend temporarily salvaging much monitoring of its activities if the agency's board endorses a U.S.-led push to criticise Tehran next week, an Iranian position paper shows.

Tehran this week scaled back cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, ending extra inspection measures introduced by its 2015 nuclear accord with major powers.

It was the latest of many steps retaliating for U.S. sanctions reimposed after the United States pulled out of that agreement in 2018. -REUTERS



















