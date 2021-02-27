BD seeks global community’s constructive role

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said the UN Human Right Council and the international community need to constructively engage with Myanmar for the early start of repatriation of Rohingyas to their homeland.

He underscored the need for ensuring implementation of the recommendations of the Advisory Commission on the Rakhine State, ensuring accountability and justice and more importantly, creation of a conducive environment in Myanmar.

"Rohingyas are Myanmar nationals and they must return to Myanmar," he reiterated in a video statement delivered at the high-level segment of the 46th session of the UN Human Rights Council.

Dr Momen stated that Bangladesh continues to provide temporary shelter to the persecuted Rohingyas from its commitment to Human Rights.

The Human Rights Council should emerge as a bastion to defend human rights following the principles of universality, impartiality and non-selectivity, said the Foreign Minister.

Quoting the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Foreign Minister mentioned that the vision of the Father of the Nation continues to inspire Bangladesh to promote and protect the human rights of all.

The country, under the bold leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, remains fully committed to the rule of law, justice, and gender equality, freedom of expression and the rights of all, including minorities, women, children, persons with disabilities, he added.

The Foreign Minister elaborated how, with a whole of society approach, Bangladesh effectively handled the Covid-19 pandemic-induced impacts respecting the rights of people.

Highlighting the adverse impact of climate change on human rights, the Foreign Minister emphasised ensuring climate justice for the victims of climate change.

At the same time, he restated Bangladesh's call to create a new Special Rapporteur on climate change.

The 46th session of the UN Human Rights Council commenced in Geneva on 22 February 2021. This session will continue till 23 March 2021. -UNB















