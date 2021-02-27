Video
It is time to send DSA to grave: Zafrullah Chy

Published : Saturday, 27 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent

Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder and Trustee Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury on Friday said, "It is time to send the Digital Security Act to the grave."
He said this at the general meeting and national council of Bangladesh Workers Federation at the auditorium of Shishu Kalyan Parishad.
Dr Zafrullah said, "The state is responsible for the death of a prisoner. And as the head of state, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has to apologize publicly for the death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed at Kashimpur Jail."
"Crime cannot be suppressed with digital security laws. Digital security laws cannot silence people's voice. Cancel this law. Otherwise, you will have to suffer by this law one day," Said Zafrullah.
Dr Jafrullah said, "Writer Mushtaq had been killed. His killer is the government and its law enforcement people."
He also demanded compensation of Tk 50 lakh for Mostaq's family.
Mentioning the Chief Election Commissioner K M Nurul Huda as a serial killer of the democracy Zafrullah said. "The Election Commissioner should have been brought to today's National Council to show what is called democracy."
Without workers, we cannot imagine to develop our Bangladesh. But the workers were dismissed without paying their dues. He mentioned that such behavior is not done in any civilized country.
Zafrullah said thousands of workers had been killed in Qatar in the past few years. Compensation of Tk 5 million had been paid for each worker," he added.


