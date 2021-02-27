Video
Letter To the Editor

Impacts of fashion on youths

Published : Saturday, 27 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

Dear Sir

Fashion has now become an integral and casual part of youth. Fashion affects our lives a lot. Adolescents not only cut their hair or wear clothes to cover their bodies, but also they do it for fashion. Fashion, it has both good and bad effects on their psyche.

It affects the youth society in various ways. A general fashion trend can greatly affect the attitude of life of teenagers. A positive effect of fashion is reflected, when they feel more socially acceptable and confident because of their fashion. On the other hand, young people have a lot of negative effects on them due to fashion trends--antisocial and so called stylish activities. In particular, girls and women are at higher risk of sexual harassment, eve teasing, rape and other misconduct.

Nowadays, young people spend much time and money for fashion. As a result, they fail to meet their other needs. Every youth must be more aware of this. They must try to avoid bad effects of fashion. Then, it will help us maintain our personality as well as make good citizens.

Sirazul Hossain
Dhaka College, Department of English



