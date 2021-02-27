How Bangladesh contained C-19



Zubair Khaled Huq



Increase public awareness and enforce social distancing, was the motto and lifestyle for all. To address the socio-economic situations, the government announced several financial stimulus packages. We have faced so many challenges, such as limited diagnostic facilities, health workers, and resources such as hospital beds, personal protective equipment, intensive care unit, and ventilators in the hospitals, limited public awareness etc. We saw how some people reacted violently against isolation and quarantine. On the contrary, the government gradually raised the level of logistics support and test facilities. Amid so many criticisms we weathered the storm with zeal, love, compassion and intelligence.



During the pandemic induced lockdown, we have witnessed so many grafts scams. But, we have tackled the situation and gave punishment to those dishonest people related with the scam. Now the mask is cheap and easily available. Though public awareness is not yet up to the mark, continuous endeavour is seen from concerned authority, media to motivate people about the benefit of the mask and social distancing. We have been stricter on wearing masks. Even with vaccination, we are told to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Without seeing the antibody level we are not sure about the degree of protection. Again this is one of the wisest decisions to keep someone on his guard. Surely give us double protection.



The Vaccination diplomacy clicked at the right time. We see many countries yet to get the vaccine. We saw how our government took pre-emptive action. Critics thought vaccines would never come to Bangladesh. But vaccines arrived just at right time as it was rightly planned. Among all the vaccines, Oxford vaccine from serum institute is cheap and is adapted to our cold chain system. Due to unscrupulous propaganda, mass awareness for vaccination is being created at a slower pace.

Vaccine production was rushed and 'not safe' rumour turned to be a myth. All phases of trials were done by many organizations and it proved safe. The research took no safety shortcuts is a peevish comment and further studies showed it to be safe.



With sheer confidence, gradually more and more people are getting the first dose of the vaccine. It will take at least four weeks to get antibody titre, before that all have to be extra cautious. WHO has declared the oxford vaccine acceptable and is triumphed again for bold decision. Fortune favours the brave, is absolutely contemplated. To order vaccine beforehand was an intelligent decision taken quietly by our prime minister. It gave the nation a moral boost up, we are blessed. Though the critics are always ready to smell the rat in anything, we have replied them with victory.



When vaccine came with a bang and was distributed smartly all over Bangladesh through mass campaign, skilled administration, someone thought the App based vaccination schedule would bog down. The blessings of digital Bangladesh saw this as a relief for the meticulous process. Our Prime minister's right decision has taken away Bangladesh, from an avalanche that was on its way. The totally new case detection and death rates are far less than in many other countries.



The decision about opening universities in May is wise. We know that the university halls have fewer seats than needed. All students stay there in cramped condition, which is contradicting the rule of social distancing. Opening schools in some countries has back-fired the decision; they were compelled to close again. School, college students are all the more vulnerable, since our age frame for vaccination is forty years. By May most of the people will be vaccinated if the rate of vaccination can be scaled up. By then many will avail themselves the privilege of herd immunity.



Herd immunity, also known as 'population immunity', is the indirect protection from an infectious disease that happens when immunity develops in a population either through vaccination or through a previous infection. Herd immunity does not mean unvaccinated or individuals who have not previously been infected are themselves immune. Instead, herd immunity exists when individuals who are not immune but live in a community with a high proportion of immunity, have a reduced risk of disease as compared to non-immune individuals living in a community with a small proportion of immunity.



On that note, we are not properly utilising the online teaching method which is being used rampantly worldwide. If the rate of the internet can be reduced further, can be a point to ponder for better and wide access for millions of student. The online teaching method is a credible and scientific method to acquire and learn from the superhighway of knowledge.



Distributing, administering, and monitoring vaccinations is the greatest workflow challenge of our time. We should be proud to help solve the complex logistics, coordination, and effective delivery to people that is required. We are harnessing the power to provide government agencies and others the scale, speed, and flexibility needed. Now it is added responsibility to monitor recipient safety, report adverse events, and support a safe return to the workplace. Efforts and ongoing public health monitoring is directly controlled by COVID19 management guideline. It is thoroughly scrutinized and governed by the highest authority.

We should give forward-looking statements, about the expectations, beliefs, plans, and intentions relating to new solutions. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding the expected performance and benefits of such solutions. These are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied. The role of research and media can be handy.



In fact, it is only during critical hours that test the will power of leadership. And a true leader always emerge successful against all odds due to unwavering self-confidence, faith, honesty, determination and a clear vision to serve the suffering humanity. What a leader once decides, she firmly carries it to its logical conclusion till the end, irrespective of protests or criticisms. We are gradually and surely getting the edge over the virus attack.

Dr Zubair Khaled Huq is a Family Medicine, Gerontology, Public Health Specialist









An outbreak of a pandemic COVID-19 disease caused by novel coronavirus has posed a serious threat to human health and the economy of the whole world. Bangladesh is one of the most densely populated countries in the world, which has also come under the attack of this viral disease. The government has taken various steps to tackle the epidemic outbreak of it such as diagnosis of the suspected cases, quarantine of people suspected and isolation of infected patients, local or regional lockdown, and grant general leave from all offices for staying home and reducing transmission. By taking different planned measures we have successfully defeating Civid-19.Increase public awareness and enforce social distancing, was the motto and lifestyle for all. To address the socio-economic situations, the government announced several financial stimulus packages. We have faced so many challenges, such as limited diagnostic facilities, health workers, and resources such as hospital beds, personal protective equipment, intensive care unit, and ventilators in the hospitals, limited public awareness etc. We saw how some people reacted violently against isolation and quarantine. On the contrary, the government gradually raised the level of logistics support and test facilities. Amid so many criticisms we weathered the storm with zeal, love, compassion and intelligence.During the pandemic induced lockdown, we have witnessed so many grafts scams. But, we have tackled the situation and gave punishment to those dishonest people related with the scam. Now the mask is cheap and easily available. Though public awareness is not yet up to the mark, continuous endeavour is seen from concerned authority, media to motivate people about the benefit of the mask and social distancing. We have been stricter on wearing masks. Even with vaccination, we are told to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Without seeing the antibody level we are not sure about the degree of protection. Again this is one of the wisest decisions to keep someone on his guard. Surely give us double protection.The Vaccination diplomacy clicked at the right time. We see many countries yet to get the vaccine. We saw how our government took pre-emptive action. Critics thought vaccines would never come to Bangladesh. But vaccines arrived just at right time as it was rightly planned. Among all the vaccines, Oxford vaccine from serum institute is cheap and is adapted to our cold chain system. Due to unscrupulous propaganda, mass awareness for vaccination is being created at a slower pace.Vaccine production was rushed and 'not safe' rumour turned to be a myth. All phases of trials were done by many organizations and it proved safe. The research took no safety shortcuts is a peevish comment and further studies showed it to be safe.With sheer confidence, gradually more and more people are getting the first dose of the vaccine. It will take at least four weeks to get antibody titre, before that all have to be extra cautious. WHO has declared the oxford vaccine acceptable and is triumphed again for bold decision. Fortune favours the brave, is absolutely contemplated. To order vaccine beforehand was an intelligent decision taken quietly by our prime minister. It gave the nation a moral boost up, we are blessed. Though the critics are always ready to smell the rat in anything, we have replied them with victory.When vaccine came with a bang and was distributed smartly all over Bangladesh through mass campaign, skilled administration, someone thought the App based vaccination schedule would bog down. The blessings of digital Bangladesh saw this as a relief for the meticulous process. Our Prime minister's right decision has taken away Bangladesh, from an avalanche that was on its way. The totally new case detection and death rates are far less than in many other countries.The decision about opening universities in May is wise. We know that the university halls have fewer seats than needed. All students stay there in cramped condition, which is contradicting the rule of social distancing. Opening schools in some countries has back-fired the decision; they were compelled to close again. School, college students are all the more vulnerable, since our age frame for vaccination is forty years. By May most of the people will be vaccinated if the rate of vaccination can be scaled up. By then many will avail themselves the privilege of herd immunity.Herd immunity, also known as 'population immunity', is the indirect protection from an infectious disease that happens when immunity develops in a population either through vaccination or through a previous infection. Herd immunity does not mean unvaccinated or individuals who have not previously been infected are themselves immune. Instead, herd immunity exists when individuals who are not immune but live in a community with a high proportion of immunity, have a reduced risk of disease as compared to non-immune individuals living in a community with a small proportion of immunity.On that note, we are not properly utilising the online teaching method which is being used rampantly worldwide. If the rate of the internet can be reduced further, can be a point to ponder for better and wide access for millions of student. The online teaching method is a credible and scientific method to acquire and learn from the superhighway of knowledge.Distributing, administering, and monitoring vaccinations is the greatest workflow challenge of our time. We should be proud to help solve the complex logistics, coordination, and effective delivery to people that is required. We are harnessing the power to provide government agencies and others the scale, speed, and flexibility needed. Now it is added responsibility to monitor recipient safety, report adverse events, and support a safe return to the workplace. Efforts and ongoing public health monitoring is directly controlled by COVID19 management guideline. It is thoroughly scrutinized and governed by the highest authority.We should give forward-looking statements, about the expectations, beliefs, plans, and intentions relating to new solutions. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding the expected performance and benefits of such solutions. These are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied. The role of research and media can be handy.In fact, it is only during critical hours that test the will power of leadership. And a true leader always emerge successful against all odds due to unwavering self-confidence, faith, honesty, determination and a clear vision to serve the suffering humanity. What a leader once decides, she firmly carries it to its logical conclusion till the end, irrespective of protests or criticisms. We are gradually and surely getting the edge over the virus attack.Dr Zubair Khaled Huq is a Family Medicine, Gerontology, Public Health Specialist