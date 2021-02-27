Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 February, 2021, 8:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Tricked, trafficked and passing days in living hell

Published : Saturday, 27 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

Tricked, trafficked and passing days in living hell

Tricked, trafficked and passing days in living hell

A group of at least 55 Bangladeshis had paid recruiting agencies over Tk 3 lakh each for jobs in Algeria - in return for a promise of illegal passage into Spain - what they got for the promise was to jump into forced labour under subhuman living conditions.

It is nothing but modern-day slavery in the guise of construction jobs.  When the workers attempted to release themselves from their abusive contracts and leave the country - they were told they had been 'bought'. The fact is that these illegal Bangladeshi immigrants can't leave and must bear the horrendous working conditions was bad news for the workers for whom Algeria was only a pit stop to their final destination. Several workers have shared their ordeal over the social media and other communicating apps.

In 2019, the said 55 Bangladeshis were recruited by Singapore Skills Training Centre (currently known as Asia Skills Training Centre) in Munshiganj. Their BMET (Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training) clearance was processed by Banna Bijoy Overseas Ltd. However, On January 4, in a drive on both the skills training centre and the processing agent's office which recruited these workers, a total of three arrests were made by Rab-3. What's surprising, While Singapore Skills Training Centre was still operational as Asia Skills Training Centre, Banna Bijoy Overseas Ltd's licence had been temporarily suspended. All operational activities should have been tracked and monitored since that very moment. That hadn't happen.

When the workers were in trouble, or were not getting their payments, they contacted the local agent who had no legal responsibility over them. The legal responsibility lies with Banna Bijoy, but they do not even know which workers they had sent. How can that be? The point, however, our law enforcement agencies have not been able to place all recruitment agencies under the scanner. Moreover, syndicate groups in the likes of Banna Bijoy yet continue to play with the fate of poor and innocent migrants.

We believe, it is time for the government to launch a countrywide fresh drive to locate and reprimand these dubious recruiting agencies. More to it, our ministry of foreign affairs, Expatriates' Welfare Ministry and embassy in Algeria must right away begin official dialogues and meetings to bring back the cheated migrant workers home. At the same time, there are hundreds of ill-fated migrant workers struck in various East European countries, the need of the hour is to contact with these countries and arrange their return trip to homeland. We call on our Ministry of Foreign Affairs and embassies to play much pro-active and decisive role in this regard.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tricked, trafficked and passing days in living hell
Fund crunch cripples Padma Bridge Rail Link Project
Skill certificates for expatriates
A pile of unidentified corpses
Save the endangered languages
Biden for stronger US-Bangladesh ties
Let the spirit of 21st February remain intact
Unholy nexus of human traffickers exposed


Latest News
13 envoys call for probe into Mushtaq’s death in jail
'The government is Mushtaq's murderer': Nur
India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan retires
Mushtaq laid to rest
Police charge baton in Shahbagh procession, 15 injured
Decision to re-open schools, colleges likely on Saturday
Plying of buses on all routes in Khulna suspended for 'BNP rally'
Minor girl strangled by her mother in Dinajpur
Housewife ‘raped’ in Jashore alluring her to give loan
Indian company to set up electric vehicle plant in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Bus collision claims 8 lives in Sylhet
4 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Bogura
2 die as tree falls on them in Mymensingh
2,000 kgs jatka seized in Pirojpur
India win day-night Test in two days
Facebook switches news back on in Australia
Youth crushed under train in Netrakona
Never-ending cries of a legend for his country
Fostering book reading culture
Don’t take ‘Pera’, ignore the ‘Clickbaaj’ and have an ‘Ostheer’ time!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft