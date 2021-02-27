City News

City News

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) organised a doa and milad mahfil at central mosque at BGB headquarters in the capital’s Pilkhana on Friday, seeking salvation of the departed souls of those army officers killed in the February 25-26 carnage in 2009 at Pilkhana headquarters of then Bangladesh Rifles (now BGB). photo : BGBChittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr M Rafiqul Alam speaking at a day-long workshop titled 'Matlab and Latex' organized by the CUET Mathematics Department on the campus on Friday. photo: observer