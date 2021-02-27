Video
Saturday, 27 February, 2021, 8:26 AM
‘Urban Slum Children Edn Programme’ a unique example’

Published : Saturday, 27 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain has said the 'Urban Slum Children Education Programme' set a unique example of protecting the right of children to education.
"I'll try to keep the work of this project going in consultation with the Prime Minister or I would like to make arrangements to undertake such a new project," he said while addressing a coordination meeting as the chief guest.
The "Urban Slum Children Education Programme" design could create a second chance for children to continue formal education, said Save the Children on Friday.
The coordination meeting on "Urban Slum Children Education Programme" was held on Thursday from where recommendations came out about the prevention of children's dropout from formal education after the reopening of schools following an improvement in the Covid-19 situation.
Urban Slum Children Education Programme is part of the 'Reaching Out-of-School Children (ROSC) Phase-II' project which is run by the Department of Primary Education    -UNB


