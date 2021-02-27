Nat’l Statistics Day today

The National Statistics Day will be observed in the country on Saturday with the theme 'Reliable Statistics, Part of Sustainable Development' reflecting the importance of trust, authoritative data, innovation and the public good in national statistical systems.

On the eve of the day, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed their happiness that Bangladesh is going to observe the day for the first time in the Mujib Year.

President Abdul Hamid in his message said, "The role of statistics is very important in national planning and socio-economic development. Accurate statistics are a prerequisite for effective planning. Extensive use of statistics in quantitative and qualitative measures is observed in all economic, demographic and social fields".

In order to transform the country from a developing to a developed country, it is necessary to ensure the application of accurate and timely statistics in every sector, he said. -BSS











