Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 February, 2021, 8:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

No public transport in Khulna for 24hrs

Published : Saturday, 27 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Feb 26: Transport services will remain suspended in Khulna for 24 hours from Friday evening.
Local transporter's association has said that the decision to suspend the movement of public transport on as many as 16 roads in Khulna from 6:00pm on Friday has been taken to avoid any untoward incident during BNP's divisional assembly on Saturday.
Anwar Hossain Sona, joint secretary of the Khulna District Bus-Minibus-Coach Owners' Association, said, "There is a possibility of chaos at the BNP assembly. So, no public transport will either leave or enter the city for 24 hours from 6 pm on Friday."
Mahanagar BNP president Nazrul Islam Monju has flayed the decision. "It's undemocratic. Stopping public transport can't prevent us from holding our assembly."
On February 27, BNP is slated to hold its divisional assembly in Khulna led by former mayoral candidates in six cities of the country, in demand for free and fair civic elections and Begum Khaleda Zia's release.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
City News
‘Urban Slum Children Edn Programme’ a unique example’
Nat’l Statistics Day today
No public transport in Khulna for 24hrs
‘The Black Story’ exhibition launched
Dhaka world’s most polluted city: AQI
Ctg AL leader killed
Exam postponement: Protests now spread to Rajshahi, Barishal


Latest News
13 envoys call for probe into Mushtaq’s death in jail
'The government is Mushtaq's murderer': Nur
India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan retires
Mushtaq laid to rest
Police charge baton in Shahbagh procession, 15 injured
Decision to re-open schools, colleges likely on Saturday
Plying of buses on all routes in Khulna suspended for 'BNP rally'
Minor girl strangled by her mother in Dinajpur
Housewife ‘raped’ in Jashore alluring her to give loan
Indian company to set up electric vehicle plant in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Bus collision claims 8 lives in Sylhet
4 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Bogura
2 die as tree falls on them in Mymensingh
2,000 kgs jatka seized in Pirojpur
India win day-night Test in two days
Facebook switches news back on in Australia
Youth crushed under train in Netrakona
Never-ending cries of a legend for his country
Fostering book reading culture
Don’t take ‘Pera’, ignore the ‘Clickbaaj’ and have an ‘Ostheer’ time!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft