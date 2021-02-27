Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 February, 2021, 8:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

‘The Black Story’ exhibition launched

Published : Saturday, 27 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

Echoing solidarity with the global Black Lives Matter movement against racial injustices, much-anticipated art exhibition "The Black Story," was launched virtually by Gallery Cosmos on Thursday.
Curated by Nahar Khan, Executive Director of Gallery Cosmos, the special exhibition is shedding the spotlight on the recent wave of protests against racial injustices perpetrated against the Black community in America, which inspired people of all colours across continents to proclaim "Black Lives Matter", in solidarity with the movement.
Featuring a powerful combination of artistic expression from five prominent Bangladeshi visual artists: Alakesh Ghosh, Kanak Chanpa Chakma, Afrozaa Jamil Konka, Bishwajit Goswami and Sourav Chowdhury, and a series of intellectual interventions with global art-enthusiasts and specialists - the exhibition is aiming to explore the intolerable injustices and generational trauma experienced by black communities.
This interactive exhibition delves into the interactions between the historic Black and South Asian communities, harmonizing the motif to examine, expose, and embrace the historical and ancestral ties of people in this region, the organizers emphasized at the inauguration of this month-long exhibition.
Nahar Khan, Executive Director of Gallery Cosmos, inaugurated the special event at 9 pm on Thursday at Gallery Cosmos and UNB's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/GalleryCosmos and https://www.facebook.com/unbnewsroom.
Hosted by Nabila Rahman, the inauguration was also joined by eminent Bangladeshi social activist, feminist, and environmentalist Khushi Kabir, and Nigerian American visual artist Osi Audu.
Nahar Khan, in her capacity as curator, mentioned that the exhibition has been profoundly transformative for her on a personal and professional level.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
City News
‘Urban Slum Children Edn Programme’ a unique example’
Nat’l Statistics Day today
No public transport in Khulna for 24hrs
‘The Black Story’ exhibition launched
Dhaka world’s most polluted city: AQI
Ctg AL leader killed
Exam postponement: Protests now spread to Rajshahi, Barishal


Latest News
13 envoys call for probe into Mushtaq’s death in jail
'The government is Mushtaq's murderer': Nur
India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan retires
Mushtaq laid to rest
Police charge baton in Shahbagh procession, 15 injured
Decision to re-open schools, colleges likely on Saturday
Plying of buses on all routes in Khulna suspended for 'BNP rally'
Minor girl strangled by her mother in Dinajpur
Housewife ‘raped’ in Jashore alluring her to give loan
Indian company to set up electric vehicle plant in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Bus collision claims 8 lives in Sylhet
4 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Bogura
2 die as tree falls on them in Mymensingh
2,000 kgs jatka seized in Pirojpur
India win day-night Test in two days
Facebook switches news back on in Australia
Youth crushed under train in Netrakona
Never-ending cries of a legend for his country
Fostering book reading culture
Don’t take ‘Pera’, ignore the ‘Clickbaaj’ and have an ‘Ostheer’ time!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft