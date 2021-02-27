‘The Black Story’ exhibition launched

Echoing solidarity with the global Black Lives Matter movement against racial injustices, much-anticipated art exhibition "The Black Story," was launched virtually by Gallery Cosmos on Thursday.

Curated by Nahar Khan, Executive Director of Gallery Cosmos, the special exhibition is shedding the spotlight on the recent wave of protests against racial injustices perpetrated against the Black community in America, which inspired people of all colours across continents to proclaim "Black Lives Matter", in solidarity with the movement.

Featuring a powerful combination of artistic expression from five prominent Bangladeshi visual artists: Alakesh Ghosh, Kanak Chanpa Chakma, Afrozaa Jamil Konka, Bishwajit Goswami and Sourav Chowdhury, and a series of intellectual interventions with global art-enthusiasts and specialists - the exhibition is aiming to explore the intolerable injustices and generational trauma experienced by black communities.

This interactive exhibition delves into the interactions between the historic Black and South Asian communities, harmonizing the motif to examine, expose, and embrace the historical and ancestral ties of people in this region, the organizers emphasized at the inauguration of this month-long exhibition.

Nahar Khan, Executive Director of Gallery Cosmos, inaugurated the special event at 9 pm on Thursday at Gallery Cosmos and UNB's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/GalleryCosmos and https://www.facebook.com/unbnewsroom.

Hosted by Nabila Rahman, the inauguration was also joined by eminent Bangladeshi social activist, feminist, and environmentalist Khushi Kabir, and Nigerian American visual artist Osi Audu.

Nahar Khan, in her capacity as curator, mentioned that the exhibition has been profoundly transformative for her on a personal and professional level. -UNB

















