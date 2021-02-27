Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 February, 2021, 8:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

ManC chase quadruple as ManU aim to spoil Tuchel's record

Published : Saturday, 27 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

LONDON, FEB 26: Manchester City have set their sights on a clean sweep of the four major trophies as the runaway Premier League leaders prepare to host high-flying West Ham this weekend.
To have any chance of putting City under pressure, second-placed Manchester United must end Thomas Tuchel's unbeaten start as Chelsea boss.
AFP Sport looks at some of the main talking points ahead of the weekend action in the English top-flight.
Manchester City's march to the top of the Premier League was not a surprise given their title-winning pedigree, but their record-breaking surge has fuelled belief that they can achieve greatness.
City chalked up their 19th successive win in all competitions -- a record for an English top-flight side -- as they eased to a 2-0 victory at Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League last-16 first leg on Wednesday.
Pep Guardiola's side are 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League, face Tottenham in the League Cup final and have reached the FA Cup quarter-finals.
Bernardo Silva, who was on the scoresheet against Borussia, gave voice to City's swaggering confidence after they moved a step closer to an unprecedented quadruple.
Unbeaten in 26 matches stretching back to November, Silva said City could set a new standard of excellence after their domestic treble two years ago.
"We know we have good momentum, but this is just the last 16 of the Champions League," he said. "We have the Premier League, the FA Cup and the League Cup.
"It is going to be a tough season but we are going to try to win them all."
Manchester United are the closest challengers to Manchester City, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men will need a major collapse from their rivals if they are to win the title for the first time since 2013.
Victory at Chelsea on Sunday is essential to keep United's faint hopes alive.
That will not be easy given the Blues' revival under former Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel.
Since replacing the sacked Frank Lampard in January, Tuchel has won six of his eight games in all competitions to lift Chelsea up to fifth place.
But United are unbeaten in five league games and their forward Marcus Rashford believes they are becoming a force to be reckoned with.
"I think we've said all season that we're a team that's still improving, learning lessons about ourselves every game," he said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Beckenbauer cannot be prosecuted in 2006 World Cup corruption case: FIFA
ManC chase quadruple as ManU aim to spoil Tuchel's record
Arsenal, ManU, Rangers into Europa League last 16 as Leicester exit
Atletico seek reaction as La Liga contenders go head-to-head
Tiger Woods transferred to Los Angeles hospital for further treatment
Edwards first female president of England's cricketers union
Cricketer Umar Akmal's 18-month ban reduced to one year
3 teams share lead in 'Mujib Barsho' Chess League


Latest News
13 envoys call for probe into Mushtaq’s death in jail
'The government is Mushtaq's murderer': Nur
India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan retires
Mushtaq laid to rest
Police charge baton in Shahbagh procession, 15 injured
Decision to re-open schools, colleges likely on Saturday
Plying of buses on all routes in Khulna suspended for 'BNP rally'
Minor girl strangled by her mother in Dinajpur
Housewife ‘raped’ in Jashore alluring her to give loan
Indian company to set up electric vehicle plant in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Bus collision claims 8 lives in Sylhet
4 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Bogura
2 die as tree falls on them in Mymensingh
2,000 kgs jatka seized in Pirojpur
India win day-night Test in two days
Facebook switches news back on in Australia
Youth crushed under train in Netrakona
Never-ending cries of a legend for his country
Fostering book reading culture
Don’t take ‘Pera’, ignore the ‘Clickbaaj’ and have an ‘Ostheer’ time!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft