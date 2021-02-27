Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 February, 2021, 8:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Tiger Woods transferred to Los Angeles hospital for further treatment

Published : Saturday, 27 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

The vehicle driven by golfer Tiger Woods lies on its side in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, on February 23, 2021, after a rollover accident. US golfer Tiger Woods was hospitalized Tuesday after a car crash in which his vehicle sustained

The vehicle driven by golfer Tiger Woods lies on its side in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, on February 23, 2021, after a rollover accident. US golfer Tiger Woods was hospitalized Tuesday after a car crash in which his vehicle sustained

LOS ANGELES, FEB 26: Golf superstar Tiger Woods has been transferred to a Los Angeles medical facility for further treatment, according to a statement Thursday from the hospital where he underwent surgery for serious leg injuries after his car crash.
"Mr. Tiger Woods was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for continuing orthopedic care and recovery," said Anish Mahajan, CEO of the hospital where Woods was first taken.
"On behalf of our staff, it was an honor to provide orthopedic trauma care to one of our generation's greatest athletes."
Woods was driving alone Tuesday morning in a Los Angeles suburb on a road notorious for accidents when his SUV hit the center median, crossed into the opposing lane, struck a tree and then rolled over several times.
The 15-time major champion underwent surgery to repair "significant orthopedic injuries" to his lower right leg and ankle.
This included the insertion of a rod into Woods's shin bone and the use of "a combination of screws and pins" to stabilize his foot and ankle.
"To respect patient confidentiality, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center will not provide any further information," added Mahajan.
Woods' latest injuries have cast doubt on the golfing legend's ability to compete at the top level again.
The crash comes just two months after the Woods underwent his fifth back operation.
The first officer to arrive at the scene of the crash said it was "very fortunate" that Woods even came out of it alive.
He was found conscious, appearing "calm and lucid" and able to identify himself as "Tiger," Deputy Carlos Gonzalez said Tuesday.
Woods was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, said Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.
The most Woods could face would be a low-level offense known as an infraction if investigators conclude that he was speeding or not paying attention.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Beckenbauer cannot be prosecuted in 2006 World Cup corruption case: FIFA
ManC chase quadruple as ManU aim to spoil Tuchel's record
Arsenal, ManU, Rangers into Europa League last 16 as Leicester exit
Atletico seek reaction as La Liga contenders go head-to-head
Tiger Woods transferred to Los Angeles hospital for further treatment
Edwards first female president of England's cricketers union
Cricketer Umar Akmal's 18-month ban reduced to one year
3 teams share lead in 'Mujib Barsho' Chess League


Latest News
13 envoys call for probe into Mushtaq’s death in jail
'The government is Mushtaq's murderer': Nur
India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan retires
Mushtaq laid to rest
Police charge baton in Shahbagh procession, 15 injured
Decision to re-open schools, colleges likely on Saturday
Plying of buses on all routes in Khulna suspended for 'BNP rally'
Minor girl strangled by her mother in Dinajpur
Housewife ‘raped’ in Jashore alluring her to give loan
Indian company to set up electric vehicle plant in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Bus collision claims 8 lives in Sylhet
4 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Bogura
2 die as tree falls on them in Mymensingh
2,000 kgs jatka seized in Pirojpur
India win day-night Test in two days
Facebook switches news back on in Australia
Youth crushed under train in Netrakona
Never-ending cries of a legend for his country
Fostering book reading culture
Don’t take ‘Pera’, ignore the ‘Clickbaaj’ and have an ‘Ostheer’ time!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft