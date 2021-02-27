Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 February, 2021, 8:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Cricketer Umar Akmal's 18-month ban reduced to one year

Published : Saturday, 27 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

Cricketer Umar Akmal's 18-month ban reduced to one year

Cricketer Umar Akmal's 18-month ban reduced to one year

KARACHI, FEB 26: Pakistani cricketer Umar Akmal's 18-month ban over corruption charges was reduced to a year, the Court of Arbitration for Sports said Friday.
The verdict from the Lausanne-based body will likely come as a relief for the troubled batsman with a history of disciplinary issues that has earned him a string of fines and bans during his career.
But the court also hit Akmal with a hefty fine of 4.25 million rupees ($26,800) over his role in the incident.
He was suspended last year after he failed to report details of a match-fixing approach made to him during meetings with alleged bookies.
A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) disciplinary committee banned him for three years in April over the incident.
However, the ban was later reduced to 18 months in July by an independent adjudicator.
Pakistan cricket authorities hoping for a further reduction filed an additional appeal over the case to the CAS.
"It's a big relief for Umar," the cricketer's brother Kamran told AFP.
"He wants to play cricket and return to the field."
The PCB said Umar would be eligible to compete again after completing a rehabilitation programme.
Akmal emerged on the international cricket scene with a hundred in his first Test in New Zealand in 2009.
He has so far played 16 Tests, 121 one-day internationals, as well as 84 Twenty20 internationals.
But his career has been bridled by disciplinary problems, including an arrest after scuffling with a traffic warden in 2014.
The batsman was also sent home after he failed a fitness test ahead of 2017 Champions Trophy in England and has been hit with various fines over the years.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Beckenbauer cannot be prosecuted in 2006 World Cup corruption case: FIFA
ManC chase quadruple as ManU aim to spoil Tuchel's record
Arsenal, ManU, Rangers into Europa League last 16 as Leicester exit
Atletico seek reaction as La Liga contenders go head-to-head
Tiger Woods transferred to Los Angeles hospital for further treatment
Edwards first female president of England's cricketers union
Cricketer Umar Akmal's 18-month ban reduced to one year
3 teams share lead in 'Mujib Barsho' Chess League


Latest News
13 envoys call for probe into Mushtaq’s death in jail
'The government is Mushtaq's murderer': Nur
India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan retires
Mushtaq laid to rest
Police charge baton in Shahbagh procession, 15 injured
Decision to re-open schools, colleges likely on Saturday
Plying of buses on all routes in Khulna suspended for 'BNP rally'
Minor girl strangled by her mother in Dinajpur
Housewife ‘raped’ in Jashore alluring her to give loan
Indian company to set up electric vehicle plant in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Bus collision claims 8 lives in Sylhet
4 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Bogura
2 die as tree falls on them in Mymensingh
2,000 kgs jatka seized in Pirojpur
India win day-night Test in two days
Facebook switches news back on in Australia
Youth crushed under train in Netrakona
Never-ending cries of a legend for his country
Fostering book reading culture
Don’t take ‘Pera’, ignore the ‘Clickbaaj’ and have an ‘Ostheer’ time!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft