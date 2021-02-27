Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 February, 2021, 8:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

3 teams share lead in 'Mujib Barsho' Chess League

Published : Saturday, 27 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

Three teams are sharing lead in the points table after the 2nd round matches of 'Mujib Barsho' 1st Division Chess League now being held at Chess Federation hall-room.
The three teams are Rupali Bank Krira Parishad, Manha's Castle and Esoft Arena Chess Club, said a Bangladesh Chess Federation press release today.
The 2nd round matches were held on Friday with Manha's Castle beat Basir Memorial Chess Club by game points 4-0 game points.
Anata Choudhury, CM S M Sharon, FM Mohammad Javed and CM Sharif Hossain of Manha's Castle won against Mohammed Salim, Syed Sazaad Hossain, Abdullah Al Raison and Kazi Taherul Islam of Basir Memorial Chess Club respectively.
Rupali Bank Krira Parishad beat Sultana Kamal Smirity Pathagar by 3-1 game points.
Indian IM Neealsh Saha and Shafiq Ahmed of Rupali Bank won against Feroz Ahmed and Indian Arya Bhakta of Sultana Kamal Smirity Pathagar, Indian Arpan Das (Junior) and Mohammed Shameem of Sultana Kalam Smirity Pathagar drew with Indian Arpan Das and CM Saiful Islam of Rupali Bank Krira Parisad respectively.
Esoft Arena Chess Club beat Kasparov Chess Club by 3.5-0.5 game points.
Siddiqur Rahman, Swarnavo Choudhury and A.B Bappi of Esoft Arena Chess Club won against Neloy Debnath, Mohllah Istiak Ahmed and Shawkat Ali Sheikh of Kasparov Chess Club. Mazharul Kabir of Kasparov Chess Club split point with Uten of Esoft Arena Chess Club. Morning Glory Chess Club beat Dhaka Knight's Chess Club by 3-1 game points, Dhaka Chess Club split point with Agrani Bank Daba Dal by 2-2 game points, Khelaghor Daba Sangah, Gopalganj beat Mir Chess Club by 2.5-1.5 game points.
The 3rd round matches start
today (Saturday) from 3 pm at the same venue.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Beckenbauer cannot be prosecuted in 2006 World Cup corruption case: FIFA
ManC chase quadruple as ManU aim to spoil Tuchel's record
Arsenal, ManU, Rangers into Europa League last 16 as Leicester exit
Atletico seek reaction as La Liga contenders go head-to-head
Tiger Woods transferred to Los Angeles hospital for further treatment
Edwards first female president of England's cricketers union
Cricketer Umar Akmal's 18-month ban reduced to one year
3 teams share lead in 'Mujib Barsho' Chess League


Latest News
13 envoys call for probe into Mushtaq’s death in jail
'The government is Mushtaq's murderer': Nur
India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan retires
Mushtaq laid to rest
Police charge baton in Shahbagh procession, 15 injured
Decision to re-open schools, colleges likely on Saturday
Plying of buses on all routes in Khulna suspended for 'BNP rally'
Minor girl strangled by her mother in Dinajpur
Housewife ‘raped’ in Jashore alluring her to give loan
Indian company to set up electric vehicle plant in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Bus collision claims 8 lives in Sylhet
4 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Bogura
2 die as tree falls on them in Mymensingh
2,000 kgs jatka seized in Pirojpur
India win day-night Test in two days
Facebook switches news back on in Australia
Youth crushed under train in Netrakona
Never-ending cries of a legend for his country
Fostering book reading culture
Don’t take ‘Pera’, ignore the ‘Clickbaaj’ and have an ‘Ostheer’ time!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft