

Rahmatganj force Muktijoddha to play 1-1 in BPL

In the day's match, defender Mahadud Hossain Fahim scored for Muktijoddha in the first half while midfielder Arafat Hossain netted for Rahmatganj MFS in the second half.

Fahim gave Muktijoddha an early lead scoring a goal in the 1st minute and they maintained the lead till the first half.

After the lemon break, Rahmatganj came to the field with more organized way and got the reap when Arafat brought Rahmatganj in match to level the margin in the 56th minute of the match.

After that, both the teams got several scoring chances in the remaining proceeding but unable to take further leas lacks of proper finishing.

Muktijoddha played good football in the first half but they could not keep the tempo in the second and eventually they had to share point despite taking early lead in the match.

With the day's outcome, Rahmatganj secured nine points including from ten matches while Muktijoddha Sangsad KC collected also nine points playing the same number of outings.

Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra will play their next match against Mohammedan Sporting Club scheduled to be held at on March 2 Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla while Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society will face Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club on the same day at BNS. -BSS

















Traditional old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society came from behind forced Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra to play a 1-1 goal draw in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football held on Friday at Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS).In the day's match, defender Mahadud Hossain Fahim scored for Muktijoddha in the first half while midfielder Arafat Hossain netted for Rahmatganj MFS in the second half.Fahim gave Muktijoddha an early lead scoring a goal in the 1st minute and they maintained the lead till the first half.After the lemon break, Rahmatganj came to the field with more organized way and got the reap when Arafat brought Rahmatganj in match to level the margin in the 56th minute of the match.After that, both the teams got several scoring chances in the remaining proceeding but unable to take further leas lacks of proper finishing.Muktijoddha played good football in the first half but they could not keep the tempo in the second and eventually they had to share point despite taking early lead in the match.With the day's outcome, Rahmatganj secured nine points including from ten matches while Muktijoddha Sangsad KC collected also nine points playing the same number of outings.Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra will play their next match against Mohammedan Sporting Club scheduled to be held at on March 2 Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla while Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society will face Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club on the same day at BNS. -BSS