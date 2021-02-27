Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 February, 2021, 8:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Rahmatganj force Muktijoddha to play 1-1 in BPL

Published : Saturday, 27 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

Rahmatganj force Muktijoddha to play 1-1 in BPL

Rahmatganj force Muktijoddha to play 1-1 in BPL

Traditional old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society came from behind forced Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra to play a 1-1 goal draw in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football held on Friday at Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS).
In the day's match, defender Mahadud Hossain Fahim scored for Muktijoddha in the first half while midfielder Arafat Hossain netted for Rahmatganj MFS in the second half.
Fahim gave Muktijoddha an early lead scoring a goal in the 1st minute and they maintained the lead till the first half.
After the lemon break, Rahmatganj came to the field with more organized way and got the reap when Arafat brought Rahmatganj in match to level the margin in the 56th minute of the match.
After that, both the teams got several scoring chances in the remaining proceeding but unable to take further leas lacks of proper finishing.
Muktijoddha played good football in the first half but they could not keep the tempo in the second and eventually they had to share point despite taking early lead in the match.
With the day's outcome, Rahmatganj secured nine points including from ten matches while Muktijoddha Sangsad KC collected also nine points playing the same number of outings.
Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra will play their next match against Mohammedan Sporting Club scheduled to be held at on March 2 Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla while Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society will face Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club on the same day at BNS.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Beckenbauer cannot be prosecuted in 2006 World Cup corruption case: FIFA
ManC chase quadruple as ManU aim to spoil Tuchel's record
Arsenal, ManU, Rangers into Europa League last 16 as Leicester exit
Atletico seek reaction as La Liga contenders go head-to-head
Tiger Woods transferred to Los Angeles hospital for further treatment
Edwards first female president of England's cricketers union
Cricketer Umar Akmal's 18-month ban reduced to one year
3 teams share lead in 'Mujib Barsho' Chess League


Latest News
13 envoys call for probe into Mushtaq’s death in jail
'The government is Mushtaq's murderer': Nur
India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan retires
Mushtaq laid to rest
Police charge baton in Shahbagh procession, 15 injured
Decision to re-open schools, colleges likely on Saturday
Plying of buses on all routes in Khulna suspended for 'BNP rally'
Minor girl strangled by her mother in Dinajpur
Housewife ‘raped’ in Jashore alluring her to give loan
Indian company to set up electric vehicle plant in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Bus collision claims 8 lives in Sylhet
4 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Bogura
2 die as tree falls on them in Mymensingh
2,000 kgs jatka seized in Pirojpur
India win day-night Test in two days
Facebook switches news back on in Australia
Youth crushed under train in Netrakona
Never-ending cries of a legend for his country
Fostering book reading culture
Don’t take ‘Pera’, ignore the ‘Clickbaaj’ and have an ‘Ostheer’ time!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft