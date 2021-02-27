Video
Bangladesh's former ICC umpire Nadir Shah arrives in India for lung cancer treatment

Published : Saturday, 27 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Bipin Dani

Former ICC umpire Nadir Shah has arrived in India for his cancerous treatment. The 57-year-old umpire has lung cancer and is being treated at the Tata Medical Center in Kolkata.
Speaking exclusively over the telephone, he said, "I was diagnosed with this disease last 12 months. It is in the 4th stage, but I am not bad. Clinically I am doing well".  
"I have faith in Almighty Allah and am not worried".
Nadir Shah has officiated in 40 ODIs' and three T-20Is.
"Doctor (Dipak Dabkara) has prescribed the medicines and even has hoped that I would be able to officiate in the matches",  Nadir Shah added.  
In October 2012 he was caught in a TV sting operation appearing to agree to give decisions on demand for money as an umpire during the 2012 ICC World Twenty20. He had denied the allegations. In March 2013 he was banned for ten years by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) but his suspension was revoked by the BCB in February 2016 and has been eligible to umpire in domestic matches in Bangladesh.
"Part of his expenses for the treatment is being borne by the BCB. "My relatives and friends also have financially helped me to meet the costs", he added.
Nadir Shah, who is in India on a medical visa will spend a few more days in Kolkata before returning to Dhaka early next month. "The specialists have also advised me to come here again after three months", he signed off.   


