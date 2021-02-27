IBA alumni, BD MBA Assoc condole death of Banker Ibrahim Khaled

IBA Alumni Association, IBA Alumni Club and Bangladesh MBA Association have expressed profound grief over the sudden demise of noted economist and banker Khondkar Ibrahim Khaled.

In a condolence message, the president of the above associations Nazmul Hassan MP said that Ibrahim Khaled had made immense contribution to the country's banking and financial sector in his illustrious career spanning nearly six decades. His death has caused an irreparable loss to the country's financial sector.

The veteran economist Ibrahim Khaled was a deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank, and also served as the managing director of Pubali Bank, Bangladesh Krishi Bank, Agrani Bank and Sonali Bank in his long, illustrious career.

He was an IBA alumnus and served as the president of Bangladesh MBA Association.

