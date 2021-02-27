City News

City News

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) under the Ministry of Water Resources and Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) at BWDB recently in the capital. Feroz Salah Uddin, Secretary General of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society, and Engr Md Nurul Amin, Chief Engineer on behalf of BWDB signed the MoU on behalf of their respective sides. photo: observerInstitute of Fuel Research Development (IFRD) of Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR) held a stakeholder meeting at BCSIR on Thursday. Chairman of BCSIR Prof Dr Aftab Ali Shaikh was present as chief guest. photo: observer