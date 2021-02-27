Foreign News

Foreign News

Several thousand opposition supporters march through the capital of Armenia on February 26 to demand Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation over his handling of last year's war with Azerbaijan which many see as a national humiliation. Photo : ReutersMembers of the Muslim Uighur minority hold placards as they demonstrate to ask for news of their relatives and to express their concern about the ratification of an extradition treaty between China and Turkey at Uskudar square in Istanbul on February 26. The Netherlands' parliament on Thursday passed a non-binding motion saying that the treatment of the Uighur Muslim minority in China amounts to genocide, the first European country to make such a statement. photo : AFP