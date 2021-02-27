Biden talks to Saudi king

WASHINGTON, Feb 26: US President Joe Biden spoke with Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Thursday, stressing the importance of human rights and vowing to make the relationship between the two countries stronger and more transparent, the White House said.

Biden "affirmed the importance the United States places on universal human rights and the rule of law," and the two leaders discussed the US commitment to help Saudi Arabia defend itself against attacks by Iran-aligned groups, the White House said.

Biden held a long-delayed first phone call with Salman ahead of an imminent US intelligence report expected to link the Arab kingdom's powerful crown prince to the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi. -AFP





