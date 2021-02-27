Video
Biden’s first strike targets Iran militias, killing 22 fighters

Published : Saturday, 27 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

BEIRUT, Feb 26: The US military has struck Iran-backed militias in eastern Syria, killing at least 22 fighters according to a war monitor, in what the Pentagon said was a message from the new administration after recent rocket attacks targeting US troops in Iraq.
In its first military action against Iran-linked groups since Joe Biden became president five weeks ago, the Pentagon said it had carried out air strikes on Thursday at a Syria-Iraq border control point used by Iran-backed groups, destroying "multiple facilities".
"At President Biden's direction", the US raids targeted "infrastructure utilised by Iranian-backed militant groups in eastern Syria", spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.
"These strikes were authorised in response to recent attacks against American and coalition personnel in Iraq, and to ongoing threats to those personnel," he said.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least 22 fighters were killed when the strike hit three trucks loaded with munitions coming from Iraq near the Syrian border town of Albu Kamal.
Militia border posts were also destroyed, the war monitor said.
It said all the dead were from Iraq's state-sponsored Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force, an umbrella group that includes many small militias with ties to Iran.
Kirby said the location was used by Kataeb Hezbollah and Kataeb Sayyid al-Shuhada, two Iraqi pro-Iran groups operating under the Hashed umbrella.
Kataeb Hezbollah has yet to formally comment but an official with the group said one of its fighters was killed.
"One of our fighters was killed and a small number wounded by two missiles targeting one of our points along the Syrian-Iraqi border" he told AFP on condition of anonymity.
Syrian state television condemned the "American aggression" against the Iraqi fighters, who are allied with the Damascus government.
The US action followed three rocket attacks on facilities in Iraq used by US and coalition forces fighting the Islamic State group.
One of those strikes, on a military complex in the Kurdish regional capital Arbil on February 15, killed a civilian and a foreign contractor working with coalition forces, and wounded several US contractors and a soldier.
The attacks in Iraq laid down a challenge to the new Biden administration just as it opened a door to resumed negotiations with Tehran over its nuclear programme.
Last week, the administration offered talks with Iran led by European allies as it seeks to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal, left on the brink of collapse after Biden's predecessor Donald Trump withdrew from it.    -AFP


