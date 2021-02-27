Video
Saturday, 27 February, 2021
Home Countryside

Case filed over murder of Rangamati UP member

Published : Saturday, 27 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Our Correspondent

RANGAMATI, Feb 26: A case has been filed over Wednesday's murder of union parishad (UP) member Samar Bijoy Chakma inside Baghaichhari Upazila Council Office in the district.
UP Member Binoy Chakma filed the case with Baghaichhari Police Station against 10 identified and eight unidentified men, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) Anwar Hossain Khan.
Meanwhile, the body of Bijoy Chakma was handed over to his family members after autopsy.
Law enforcing agencies strengthened patrol as tension mounted in the area, the OC added.
Earlier, miscreants shot Samar Bijoy Chakma, a member of Ward No. 1 of Rupkari Union, to death while he was talking to the upazila project implementation officer at his office on Wednesday afternoon.


