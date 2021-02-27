Cop held for rapping schoolgirl in Feni

FENI, Feb 26: A police constable was arrested allegedly for raping a schoolgirl in Fulgazi Upazila of the district.

Police arrested him from Rangamati on Friday.

Earlier, the victim, a ninth grader, gave statement against him to a court in the district on Thursday.

According to the case statement, Tauhidul Islam raped the girl several times with false promise of marriage while he was being posted in Fulgazi Police Station (PS).

Later, the girl became pregnant and gave birth to a child on February 12.

In the meantime, Tauhidul was transferred to a police outpost in Rangamati.

Following the court order, police arrested Tauhidul from Rangamati on Friday.

Officer-in-Charge of Fulgazi PS Kutub Uddin confirmed the matter.












