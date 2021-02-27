7 injured in clash over land dispute at Nalitabari

NALITABARI, SHERPUR, Feb 26: At least seven people including two women were seriously injured in a clash over land dispute in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The injured are Anwara Begum, Rowshonara Begum, Jonab Ali, Mamun Mia, Emajul Haque, Abdur Rob and Mosharof Hossain.

Local sources said Ful Mamud, Aynal Haque and Rezaul Haque, sons of late Ainuddin, attacked on Anwara Begum, wife of late Deen Islam, in Guzakura Koyarpar area under Morichpuran Union in the upazila at noon over the ownership of an acre of land.

Following this, a clash between two groups took place, which left at least seven people including Anwara seriously injured. The injured were admitted to Sherpur District Hospital in critical condition.

Officer-in-Charge of Nalitabari Police Station Basir Ahmed Badal confirmed the incident, adding that necessary action will be taken after receiving complaint in this connection.

















