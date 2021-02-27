Two women among ten nabbed with drugs in four districts

Ten people including two women were arrested with drugs in separate drives in four districts- Gopalganj, Mymensingh, Kurigram and Magura, in three days.

GOPALGANJ: Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), in separate drives, arrested two people including a union parishad (UP) chairman candidate with hemp in Tungipara Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The arrested person is Md Golam Sorwar Molla, 33, UP chairman candidate of Kushali Union and son of A Rashid Molla of the upazila, and Md Lalon Sheikh, 40, a resident of Haridaspur Village in Sadar Upazila of the district.

DNC Inspector Md Nazmul Hasan Khan said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Kushali Village at noon and arrested Golam Sorwar with hemp.

Later, a mobile court led by Executive Magistrate Bidhan Kanti Haldar sentenced him to three months of jail.

On the other hand, DNC members arrested Lalon Sheikh with hemp from Haridashpur Village in Sadar Upazila.

He was also sent to jail for three months, the official added.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Police, in separate drives, arrested four people including a convicted drug dealer with 120 yaba tablets in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested persons are Riton, 35, son of Abdur Razzak, Sagar Mia, 19, son of Sharful Islam, Jangsher Ali, 49, son of Abu Mia, and Palash, 19, son of Jamal Uddin, residents of Birai Village in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Mauna area at night and arrested the convicted drug dealer Riton Mia.

In another drive, police arrested Sagar, Jangsher and Palash with 120 yaba tablets from Birai Village.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pagla Police Station (PS) Rasheduzzaman confirmed the matter, adding that the arrested have been produced before the court.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Police, in a drive, arrested a drug peddler with 15kg 400gm of hemp in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The arrested person is Ershad Ali, 35, son of Abdul Halim, a resident of Anantapur Khamartari Village under Kashipur Union in the upazila.

Police sources said a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Ershad Ali's house at around 10:30am and arrested him with the hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Fulbari PS, the arrested was sent to jail on Wednesday noon.

The PS OC Razib Kumar Roy confirmed the matter.

MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested three people including two women with 38 bottles of phensedyl in Mohammadpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

The arrested persons are Jashim Bepari, 29, of Parnanduali, Fatema Begum, 37, of Malanchi, Koitari Begum, 40, a resident of Balidia Mousha Village in the upazila.

District DB Police OC Nasir Hossain said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Bhabanpara area under Binodpur Union in the upazila in the evening and arrested them with the phensedyl red-handed.

Filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Mohammadpur Police Station is underway in this connection, the OC added.







