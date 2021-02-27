Three get life term in Jhalakati murder case

JHALAKATI, Feb 26: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced three people to death for killing a man in 2014.

The condemned convicts are Gias Mollik, 45, of Deuri Village, Shahin Bhuiya, 35, of Kistakathi Village, and Joynal Kadi, 46, of Mirzapur Village in Sadar Upazila.

Of them Shahin and Joynal were present in the court during the verdict while Gias was absconding.

According to the prosecution, the convicts slaughtered Shahadat Hossain, a shop manager, on April 21, 2014. Later, the beheaded body of Shahadat was found floating in the Sugandhya River on April 23 the same year.

After examining the records and witnesses, District and Sessions Judge Md Shahidullah delivered the verdict on Thursday.




















