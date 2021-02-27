Four unnatural deaths in three districts

Four people died in separate unnatural incidents in three districts- Mymensingh, Pirojpur and Sherpur, in three days.

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: Two people died as a tree fell on them in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The deceased were identified as Nasir Uddin, 33, son of Surjo Mia, and Shaheed Mia, son of late Abdur Rahman. They both were residents of Mollikabari Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Bhaluka Police Station (PS) Mehedi Hasan said Nasir and Surjo came at Mollikabari Bazar to watch a programme.

At one stage, a dead tree fell on them, which left the duo critically injured.

Injured Nasir, later, was declared dead at Bhaluka Upazila Health Complex while Shaheed at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, the OC added.

PIROJPUR: A construction worker died and two others received injuries as a crane fell on them in Nazirpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Tariqul Islam, 40, a resident of Lararkul Village in Kachua Upazila of Bagerhat District.

The injured are Hafizul Islam, 30, and Mirazul, 35, residents of the same area.

Police and local sources said a crane has been broken down and fell on some construction workers in the evening while they were working in building model mosque in Nazirpur Stadium area, which left three of the workers seriously injured.

The injured were rushed to Nazirpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Tariqul dead.

Injured Hafizul and Mirazul were, later, shifted to Khulna Government Hospital in critical condition.

An unnatural death case was filed with Nazirpur PS in this connection.

Deputy Assistant Director of Nazirpur Fire Service Station Md Abdul Malek confirmed the incident.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A man died after falling down from the stairs while climbing up a hill at Madhutila Echo Park in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Md Dulu Mia, 48, son of late Joran Ali, a resident of Nishchintapur Village under Nanni Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Dulu Mia had been mentally-imbalanced for the last couple of years.

However, he was climbing up a hill at Madhutila Echo Park at noon. At that time, he fell from the staircases accidentally, which left him dead on the spot.

Nalitabari PS OC Basir Ahmed Badal confirmed the incident, adding that the body was handed over to the deceased's family members.





