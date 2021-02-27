Video
Home Countryside

Vegetable growers incur loss at Birampur

Published : Saturday, 27 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Our Correspondent

The photo shows some farmers collecting cabbage at a field in Birampur Upazila. photo: observer

BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR, Feb 26: Seasonal vegetable growers are feeding cows their produces in Birampur Upazila of the district.
According to field sources, still there are huge stocks of vegetables in fields of this upazila. With ending of the winter season, their demands are decreasing. At the same time, prices are declining.
Cabbage grower Hasena Begum of Mahmudpur Munsipara Village said, "I grew cabbage on 10 katha. None wants to buy. Now cows are eating my cabbage."
A college student Sarwar Zahan in a vegetable field of Mahmudpur said, he has cultivated cabbage on one bigha at Tk 17,690 including cost of fertiliser, irrigation, labour wage, and insecticide.
He said, per piece cabbage production is Tk 6. At present, per piece cabbage is not selling at Tk 2 even.
Manwar Hossain of Dakkhin Laxmipur Village said, "I have fallen in a very difficult condition with my cabbage. Besides, prices of brinjal, and potato are also very poor. Farming cost cannot be lifted. Earlier we would get some profits from vegetable sales. Our hands have been on the head this year. We don't know how to survive. "
Vegetable grower Mokshed Hossain said, he has been in loss-making this year.
Due to fall in demand, they are selling their produces in markets at cheaper prices, but some growers are feeding cows their vegetables, he further said.
Other than these growers, many vegetable growers in Birampur are incurring losses because of dull market demand and price.
An officer of the Department of Agriculture Extension Nixon Chandra Pal said, at first, the vegetable price was high; so the growers have been benefitted who could have sold earlier their vegetables.
Huge production has cut the demand, he added.
A total of 1,200 hectares of land have been brought under vegetables in Birampur Upazila, he informed.


